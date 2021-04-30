Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

“I was so naive,” Charlene Tilton recalled about of her experiences at Studio 54

Dallas' Charlene Tilton Says Show & Her Costars Prevented Her from Becoming a 'Casualty' of the '80s

Dallas star Charlene Tilton is grateful to her costars for not becoming a "casualty" amid the '80s drug culture.

Tilton – who was 17 when she began filming Dallas from 1978 to 1991 – said in a recent interview that she was offered drugs by staffers at famed New York City nightclub Studio 54.

"I remember one time at Studio 54, and I was so naive," the actress, 62, told Page Six. "I was asked what I would like when I walked in, and I said, 'Oh, Coke, please,' and I meant Coca-Cola. And they came back with coke [cocaine], and I looked down and I said, 'No, no, Coca-Cola, please!"

Her Dallas costars, she said, made sure that she didn't get into the wrong crowd.

"There was a lot of stuff going on in the '80s, if you remember," Tilton continued. "And I'm telling you, it was by the grace of God in their protection that I was not a casualty of the things that were going on in the '80s."

Despite the party scene, Tilton told Page Six that her costars, including Larry Hagman, Barbara Bel Geddes and Jim Davis, kept her disciplined.

"It really was about the work, and they protected me," she told Page Six. "They expected me to not show up on time — to show up early, to be prepared.