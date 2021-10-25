Character Actor Val Bisoglio, Known for Saturday Night Fever and Quincy, M.E., Dies at 95

Veteran character actor Val Bisoglio has died at age 95.

His wife of 25 years, Bonnie Bisoglio, confirmed the news to Variety, telling the outlet he died in his mountain home near Los Olivos, California on Oct. 18.

Born in New York City on May 7, 1926, Bisoglio got his start in the entertainment industry as a stage performer, appearing in the plays Kiss Mama, Wait Until Dark and A View from the Bridge, as well as in Shakespeare in the Park with Arthur Penn.

He rose to fame in the 1960s and 70s with various TV roles, becoming best known for playing restaurateur Danny Tovo in medical drama Quincy, M.E from 1976 to 1983. His other TV credits include M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Miami Vice.

Jack Klugman, Val Bisoglio Quincy M.E. | Credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

His final TV appearance was in The Sopranos in 2002. He played Murf Lupo, a member of Junior Soprano's crew, in three episodes of the iconic HBO series.

Bisoglio also appeared on the big screen, most famously as the father of John Travolta's Tony Manero in the 1977 film, Saturday Night Fever. He also took on roles in The Hindenburg (1975), St. Ives (1976) and The Frisco Kid (1979), among other movies.

Following the news of his death, fans paid tribute to Bisoglio on social media, sharing clips and quotes from his many past roles.

"So many great roles," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, "He was a REALLY GREAT actor. Peace unto his soul, condolences to his wife, family, relatives & friends."