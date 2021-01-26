Bruce Kirby, Columbo and L.A. Law Character Actor, Dies at 95 

“My heart is heavy but grateful for all the extra blessed years together,” wrote Bruce Kirby’s son, John Kirby

Bruce Kirby, a character actor best known for roles in Columbo and L.A. Law, died Sunday at the age of 95.

His son, John Kirby, shared the news in a lengthy tribute on Facebook, writing that his dad "passed away peacefully" at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

"My heart is heavy but grateful for all the extra blessed years together," John wrote. "My Step-Mom ROZ's Love & devotion was remarkable & a major force in keeping him alive so long."

Bruce played Sergeant George Kramer in the mystery series Columbo and had a recurring role as District Attorney Bruce Rogoff in legal drama L.A. Law in the 1980s and early '90s.

During his decades-long career as a character actor, he also made appearances on I Dream of Jeannie, Night Court, The Golden Girls, Punky Brewster and M*A*S*H, among others, before his retirement in 2009.

In his tribute, John wrote of Bruce's lifelong commitment to acting and to exposing his two sons to the entertainment industry from an early age.

Bruce's other son, Bruno, was also an actor, known for his roles in When Harry Met Sally, The Godfather: Part II and Good Morning, Vietnam. He died in 2006 from complications related to leukemia.

Image zoom Bruce Kirby with son Bruno Kirby | Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"He was a great Father who loved Bruno and Me and as a family he made it his business for us to tour in these professional Summer Stock packages something we would all look forward to every summer!" John wrote.

"Thank You DAD for everything you taught me about Acting & how to have such a strong work ethic while sharing your love for the Arts & the Craft of it all," he added. "I will miss You & Love You always. I'm glad you're up there with Bruno and so many of our loved ones."