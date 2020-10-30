Chappelle's Show Is Coming to Netflix and HBO Max in November

Chappelle's Show will arrive on Netflix and HBO Max on Nov. 1.

This is the first time the famed sketch comedy series, created by and starring Dave Chappelle, will be available on any streaming service.

"The best news you've heard all year: Chappelle's Show is coming to Netflix US," Netflix wrote on Twitter alongside a gif from the show.

Fans expressed their excitement about the news on social media, with one writing, "2020 is saved" and another adding, "I've seen every episode a million times but I'm still happy about this."

"If this is why you are charging me more money, than [sic] have it with no complaints," someone else tweeted, referring to the recent news that Netflix is raising its prices for standard and premium plans.

Chappelle's Show originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006, becoming the source of a series of iconic sketches over the years, including Prince's infamous basketball game with Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy's brother.

Chappelle famously walked away from the series in 2005 due to stress and creative differences, leading Comedy Central to suspend production. Ultimately, three episodes were compiled for the show's final season in 2006.

On Netflix, the series will be joining several of Chappelle's comedy specials, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and the most recent, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.