In a sneak peak, Pedro gets frustrated that his own plans to go back to school have been disrupted by his wife's news

The Family Chantel Sneak Peek: Chantel Breaks Down After Disappointing News About Her Graduation

Chantel Everett is grappling with some disappointing news.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peak at Monday's episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel, 25, learns she won't be graduating with her nursing degree on time and reveals the news to husband Pedro Jimeno — who isn't too pleased with the development.

"I know you're not proud of me right now," she says.

"I'm not proud of you right now," confirms Pedro, 29.

"You're not, but I do need for you to be proud of me no matter what," she says, before breaking down in tears.

"My friends, they're still proud of me," she says. " They are supporting me, and they know how much this means and you, out of anybody, should know how much this hurts me right now."

Pedro reassures Chantel that he does support her, but admits he was looking forward to being able to go back to school himself. Instead, now he has to keep his job at the warehouse until Chantel completes her studies.

"I support you more than your family right now, and you know that," he tells her.

"But you're not giving me what I need," she says.

Image zoom Chantel and Pedro TLC

"I'm trying to," he insists. "I feel disappointed with you because I believed you're going to do the best and finish school this year ... and now I [have] to wait."

"I understand that you feel you can't start your life," she acknowledges.

"And I can't get out of the warehouse," Pedro reminds her.

In a confessional, he further elaborates on his disappointment, saying, "It's my turn to go to school. It's my turn to make my life. It's my opportunity to have my own degree, too."

Fans first met Pedro and Chantel on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé. Cameras then followed them and their families for two seasons of TLC's spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Throughout season 1 of The Family Chantel, Chantel's family was suspicious of Pedro's intentions because the couple had lied to them about bringing him over via the K-1 visa process.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.