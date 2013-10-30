Channing Tatum Working Up a Reality Show

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive is prepping a pilot for A&E focused on his New Orleans restaurant-bar

Duck Dynasty may be getting some pretty good-looking company on A&E.

Channing Tatum is putting on his producer’s cap and developing an hour-long reality pilot for the cable network that will focus on the restaurant-bar Saints & Sinners on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Tatum’s interest in the place – which is fashioned after a red-light-district bordello during the riverfront city’s Storyville era – is because he and his business-partner friend Keith Kurtz opened it last fall, reports EW.com.

It’s not yet known whether Tatum will actually appear on the show, as he otherwise has his hands full with other projects.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, who in June welcomed his and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s first child, daughter Everly, is due to be seen in the upcoming movies 22 Jump Street, Foxcatcher and Jupiter Ascending.