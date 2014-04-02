Channing Tatum to Receive 'Trailblazer' Award at MTV Movie Awards

Pregnant Mila Kunis will present PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive with the coveted honor

Channing Tatum is about to add yet another accolade to his lengthy list of achievements.

PEOPLE’s former Sexiest Man Alive, 33, is set to receive the third annual MTV “trailblazer” award during the network’s 2014 Movie Awards on April 13, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Channing Tatum is the quintessential leading man for the MTV audience,” Stephen Friedman, the president of MTV, said in a press release on Wednesday. “He proves that an action hero can have both a quick wit and a large heart. Whether he’s baring his soul in The Vow, his chest in Magic Mike, or his humor in 22 Jump Street, Channing proves that by committing everything, you can accomplish anything.”

Newly pregnant Mila Kunis will present her Jupiter Ascending costar with the prestigious honor, which has previously been awarded to Emma Watson and Emma Stone.

Conan O’Brien will host the show, which includes the following stars as presenters: Shailene Woodley, Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton.

