Channing Tatum-Produced The Real Magic Mike Competition Series Headed to HBO Max

The unscripted show, produced by Channing Tatum, is slated to premiere on HBO Max sometime this year

HBO Max is ready to bring Magic Mike back with an all-new twist.

The streaming service announced on Friday that an unscripted competition show, titled The Real Magic Mike, has been ordered to series.

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum will serve as an executive producer alongside Steven Soderbergh, who helped produce the second Magic Mike film.

The upcoming reality competition show will see 10 men who have "lost their magic" transformed into real-life Magic Mikes. The contenders will be tasked with baring their souls and evolving their bodies as they learn routines and develop a new level of self-confidence. In the end, the man who is crowned the "Real Magic Mike" will receive a cash prize and get to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

News regarding The Real Magic Mike comes nearly nine years after the original Magic Mike film hit the big screen in 2012. After the Tatum-led film made more than $167 million at the worldwide box office, a sequel, titled Magic Mike XXL, was released in 2015. The movies also inspired a stage musical that premiered in 2018.

"From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe," Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said in a press release. "We're excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out."

Mike Darnell, who is the president at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, additionally noted that the company is "looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent."

A nationwide casting call for the series has begun.

The Magic Mike film series is loosely inspired by Tatum's experience as a stripper. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2012, he opened up about the aspects of the job that he did and didn't like.

"I enjoyed the performing part of dancing but I didn't really love taking my clothes off," he said at the time. "It was fun while it lasted."