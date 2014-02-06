Channing Tatum: I'm 'Fat and Happy' These Days

Channing Tatum‘s famously chiseled physique is well, a little less chiseled these days. And he’s fine with that!

Teased during an appearance Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how he’s always being asked to take his clothes off, the Magic Mike actor replied: “You definitely don’t want that right now.”

And why would that be?

“Right now – what me and my wife [Jenna Dewan Tatum] like to call it, I am very ‘fappy,’ ” he said with a grin. “I’m very fat and happy right now I’ve been working for two straight years, and now it’s some really needed downtime.”

Still, Tatum, 33, has the memories of his glory days way back in 2012, when he was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive – though Dewan even teased him about that. “She called me the SMA,” he says. “She’s like, ‘SMA, can you get me coffee?’ ”

Of course, Tatum and Dewan have other things to worry about beside the state of his abs – like daughter Everly.

“Ah, man. She’s 8 months old now,” says Tatum. “She’s saying ‘Da, da, da, da, da.’ I don’t think she knows what it means just yet, but it doesn’t matter.”

Everly is sleeping through the night now, but she’s picky when it comes to lullabies. “She actually has better taste in music than I think I do, because she will only fall asleep to really good music,” says Tatum.