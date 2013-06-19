Channing Tatum Gets Star-Studded Salute in Hilarious Music Video Spoof

If you thought you were the only one who adored Channing Tatum, think again.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive can now add a few famous fans to his list of admirers, specifically Miley Cyrus, Matt Damon, Jamie Foxx, Olivia Munn and Gabourey Sidibe, who all appeared in a hilarious video paying tribute to the Magic Mike star on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

A spoof on the new dad‘s unusual name, the song is titled “(I Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum” and features the actor singing alongside Foxx, his White House Down costar, on a beach.

“She knows I’m causing havoc / Our love is so dramatic / She likes to sing into my mic because my mic is magic,” Tatum, 33, sings.

While we (and Jimmy) are still unsure what “Channing all over your Tatum” means, it looks like the actors in the video had a lot of fun figuring it out.

Watch the video here: