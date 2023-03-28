Chanel West Coast Teases More About Her Next Project After 'Ridiculousness' as MTV Eyes New Co-Host

The MTV star revealed that fans will "see the real me" on her upcoming docuseries with boyfriend Dom Fenison and 4-month-old daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 03:47 PM
Chanel West Coast attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Chanel West Coast is ready to show fans an unfiltered version of herself after announcing her exit from Ridiculousness after 12 years.

The 34-year-old MTV star teased that she will be getting personal on a new docuseries, which will chronicle her life with boyfriend Dom Fenison and their 4-month-old daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison.

"You can expect a lot of craziness. I'm a mom now, I have a career. [Dom] has a busy career," she told E! News. "It's just basically our lives and all of the chaos that goes on with the family and with the business stuff."

West Coast — whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley — noted how the new project will allow fans to "see the real me" after co-hosting 30 seasons of the MTV series.

"On Ridiculousness, I'm just a co-host. They don't really get to know my story and what I'm up to," she explained. "Now they're gonna know beyond what I'm up to — they're gonna basically see me rolling out of bed with eye boogers."

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

West Coast admitted she will still miss hosting the viral clip show alongside creator Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim, sharing, "I'll definitely miss getting to see those hilarious viral videos first before anybody else."

"There's been so many times where people will send me a viral video, and I'm like, 'I've already seen that,'" she said. "I've always been the one to see these videos first and now I'm going to be not the first one to see them, so I'll just be back to watching them at home and laughing from the computer."

News of West Coast's new projects comes as MTV looks for a new co-host for Ridiculousness.

Basketball Wives star Draya Michele is reportedly in talks to join the series and has already filmed episodes of the show before landing the gig, according to Love B Scott.

MTV did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

On Monday, it was announced that West Coast was moving on from Ridiculousness.

The entertainer signed a development deal with Paramount Media Networks to executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series, as well as develop additional scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios, according to a network news release.

"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," West Coast said in a release.

She continued, "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film and television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."

