Chanel West Coast Exiting MTV's 'Ridiculousness' After 30 Seasons

The 34-year-old star has signed a deal with Paramount Media Networks to executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series

By
Published on March 27, 2023 02:14 PM
Chanel West Coast attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Chanel West Coast is moving on after hosting Ridiculousness for 12 years.

The 34-year-old MTV star has signed a development deal with Paramount Media Networks to executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series, as well as develop additional scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios, according to a network news release.

"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," West Coast said in a release.

She continued, "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film and television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."

West Coast — whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley — has co-hosted the viral clip show alongside creator Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim for 30 seasons since 2011.

Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Chanel West Coast/Instagram

The news comes amid an already busy time for the entertainer, who announced in November that she and boyfriend Dom Fenison had welcomed a daughter, who came ready to burble into the spotlight with her own Instagram account.

"Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby mittens that featured the words "Dream big."

Bowie was also the star attraction on mom West Coast's Instagram Stories.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star, who announced her pregnancy just before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet last June, also shared that her delivery was not all smooth sailing.

Opening up about her experience of entering motherhood on Instagram, West Coast revealed at the time, "After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own."

She added that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me."

Related Articles
Photo of Bowie Breeze Fenison
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Who Is Chanel West Coast's Boyfriend? All About Dom Fenison
Drew Barrymore is named the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host
Drew Barrymore Revealed as Host of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Going To Be an Epic Night'
Tyler James Williams arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tyler James Williams Claims 'Everybody Hates Chris' Producer Said He Would 'Probably Never Work Again'
Chanel West Coast Celebrates an 'Amazing' First Christmas with Daughter Bowie — See the Photos!
Chanel West Coast Celebrates an 'Amazing' First Christmas with Daughter Bowie — See the Photos!
Chanel West Coast/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwjrJdLk2_/?hl=en. ; chanel west coast. photo credit is @sweetmephotography 
Chanel West Coast Shares First Official Photos of Baby Bowie as She Calls Her a 'Complete Angel'
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison
Chanel West Coast and Boyfriend Dom Fenison Welcome a Baby Girl After a 'Few Complications'
“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Kane Brown and Max Thieriot. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kane Brown Makes 'Lifelong' Dream Come True with 'Fire Country' Acting Debut — See the First Look!
MTV's Chanel West Coast Jumps for Joy as She Reveals She's Having a Girl on Father's Day
MTV's Chanel West Coast Jumps for Joy as She Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl on Father's Day
Ridiculousness Star Chanel West Coast Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Dom Fenison
MTV's Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant and Expecting Her First Baby with Model Boyfriend Dom Fenison
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About Reprising His 'Zoey 101' Role in Upcoming Film
Giada De Laurentiis / Thanksgiving" -- Coverage of the CBS daytime series The Price is Right
Giada De Laurentiis Is Leaving Food Network but 'Will Always Have an Open Seat' at the Network
Lacey Chabert visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 23, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); Will Kemp arrives at the '7th Annual Gold Meets Golden' at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate on January 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp to Reunite for 'Deadly Tango' in Hallmark's 'The Dancing Detective'
Addison Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala; Patrick Dempsey arrives at the premiere of Disneys Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre
Addison Rae to Star in New Horror Movie 'Thanksgiving' Opposite Patrick Dempsey
Pregnant Chanel West Coast Is a Hippie for Halloween: 'Ready to Pop'
Pregnant MTV Star Chanel West Coast Is a Hippie for Last Halloween Before Baby: 'Ready to Pop'