Chanel West Coast Exiting MTV's 'Ridiculousness' After 30 Seasons

Chanel West Coast is moving on after hosting Ridiculousness for 12 years.

The 34-year-old MTV star has signed a development deal with Paramount Media Networks to executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series, as well as develop additional scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios, according to a network news release.

"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," West Coast said in a release.

She continued, "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film and television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."

West Coast — whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley — has co-hosted the viral clip show alongside creator Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim for 30 seasons since 2011.

Chanel West Coast/Instagram

The news comes amid an already busy time for the entertainer, who announced in November that she and boyfriend Dom Fenison had welcomed a daughter, who came ready to burble into the spotlight with her own Instagram account.

"Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby mittens that featured the words "Dream big."

Bowie was also the star attraction on mom West Coast's Instagram Stories.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star, who announced her pregnancy just before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet last June, also shared that her delivery was not all smooth sailing.

Opening up about her experience of entering motherhood on Instagram, West Coast revealed at the time, "After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own."

She added that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me."