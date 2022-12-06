Chandra Wilson Says Ellen Pompeo's Presence on 'Grey's Anatomy' Will 'Ebb and Flow' Despite Limited Role

Chandra Wilson is opening up about Meredith Grey's future on Grey's Anatomy following Ellen Pompeo's decision to take a step back from the role.

The 53-year-old actress revealed during an interview with E! on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards that Pompeo's character will continue to "ebb and flow" through season 19 of the ABC drama series.

"Meredith never knows what she's doing so Meredith is taking care of the baby in Boston, that's what the plans are, but you know things never go as planned on Grey's Anatomy," she shared to host Laverne Cox. "Meredith is still a part of every episode, still doing the voiceovers for every episode and she gets to come through, and ebb and flow all through the season."

She added, "Meredith is always with us."

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

In a separate red carpet interview, Pompeo, 53, revealed that fans will still see Meredith on screen a few more times this season.

"I think I am really just in the finale this year," she told Cox. "I think we've aired six episodes or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually."

She also thanked the fans for making "it all possible," adding, "Power to the people!"

Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty

Last month, Pompeo shared a sweet goodbye message on Instagram following the Grey's Anatomy's fall finale, which marked her final official episode of the season.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" wrote Pompeo, 53. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"

She added, "I love you madly and appreciate you right back."

Pompeo stepped back from the series this season to pursue outside projects, including Hulu's adaptation of the 2009 film Orphan, which follows a terrifying adoption story in which a couple's new daughter turns out to be a grown woman masquerading as a child.

Meredith's storyline (so far) ended with her character's decision to leave Seattle for Boston, where she accepted a position with the Catherine Fox Foundation to research Alzheimer's disease. There have been far more dramatic, and tragic, exits on the series — and Meredith's new job certainly leaves the door open to guest appearances.

Pompeo confirmed as much in the conclusion of her statement. "This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit," she wrote. "With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE 🙏🏼❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, are airing live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on NBC and E!.