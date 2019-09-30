Chandler Powell Says He 'Cannot Wait' to Marry Bindi Irwin in Sweet Instagram Post

Chandler Powell is ready to say “I do” to Bindi Irwin.

The professional wakeboarder, 22, shared his excitement over his upcoming nuptials with fiancée Bindi Irwin in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Cannot wait to ‘meer-y’ this girl @australiazoo next year💛,” Powell captioned the adorable shot, referencing the Meerkat on his shoulder.

Irwin, 21, and Powell got engaged in late July after six years of dating. The couple first met in 2013 when he visited the Irwin-owned Australian Zoo.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Bindi Irwin’s Wakeboarder Fiancé, Chandler Powell

On Sunday, Irwin revealed on Instagram that she had officially picked out her wedding gown, sharing a photo of the white lace sleeve of her dress, as well as her custom nature-inspired engagement ring.

“I said yes to the dress 💍” she captioned the shot.

Now that the bride-to-be found a dress, she can cross off another thing on her wedding planning list, which her younger brother Robert recently revealed she has been meticulously keeping since getting engaged.

“Bindi is in planning mode, she’s incredible,” said Robert, 15, in a recent interview with Access. “She’s got all the color-coded binders.”

“Saving the world and planning a wedding,” Bindi chimed in with a smile. “It’s tough! [But] it’s a healthy balance.”

Another aspect of her wedding that Bindi has decided? Who will walk her down the aisle in honor of her late father Steve Irwin.

Image zoom Robert and Bindi Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Crikey! It’s the Irwins Returns — and Bindi Irwin’s Fiancée Chandler Powell Joins Season 2

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”

After Bindi said yes to Powell’s proposal in July, she told PEOPLE exclusively, “I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged! This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

She added, “I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler. We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.”