Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Takes a Swipe at Sophia Bush Over Her Marriage Comments

Chad Michael Murray‘s wife, Sarah Roemer, is throwing some shade Sophia Bush’s way after the actress said she felt pressured to marry Murray in 2005.

Roemer, 33, shared a meme on Instagram Thursday that read, “Wait a second… my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!”

In the caption, Roemer, whom Murray married in 2015, wrote: “#doitforthecrew #ikid #ilovemyhusband #familyman #IwanttobeChadwhenIgrowup #13yearslater #iwishpeaceandloveforall.”

Murray, 36, married Bush, 35, in April 2005 when she was 22 and he was 23 but they separated five months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

Bush sat down with Andy Cohen for an interview on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Wednesday and touched on her brief marriage to the actor saying “it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” adding she felt pressured to marry him.

Cohen, 50, asked Bush how she could have been talked into marrying Murray if she didn’t want to go through with it.

Explained Bush, “Because how do you let everybody down? And how do you, what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?”

She added, “Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—— better than the drama that the writers write.’”

Sarah Roemer and Chad Michael Murray Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Murray’s rep said the “story is ludicrous.”

“Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” the rep continued. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children.”

And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry. https://t.co/K3VkUVP3pk — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 13, 2018

Added, “He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

On Wednesday, Bush clarified her comments tweeting, “When you’re taking the piss out of yourself – b/c people can’t let the past go & you really wish they would – & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-depreciation. Don’t twist people’s words, y’all. If it wasn’t clear, I was making fun of MYSELF.”

She added, “And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown-ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry.”