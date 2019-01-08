Chad Michael Murray Surprises Teen Cancer Survivor Who Watched One Tree Hill During Chemotherapy

Helen Murphy
January 08, 2019

Chad Michael Murray just gave a young, three-time cancer survivor the best surprise!

The One Tree Hill actor showed up to surprise a fan of the 2003 to 2012 series, Alex Wilson, who said she watched it while she was going through chemotherapy treatments.

Wilson was recording an interview on the podcast Just Between Us with Bailee Madison & Kaitlin Vilasuso when the two hosts surprised their guest with her actor crush, Murray.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 20, Wilson wrote, “I swear, I didn’t cry or lose my cool until Chad walked in.” The post includes photos from the day, including one of her sitting next to the handsome actor.

In an exclusive video of the moment shared by TMZ, Wilson is seen looking shocked and happy before the actor says, “I want a hug!”

“Hi! Oh my God! I lost it, I lost it!” Wilson says. “I’m cool, you know, living the Hollywood life.”

“18 year old Alex is a three-time cancer survivor and shares about the power of positivity and the difficulties of fighting a life-threatening disease,” read an Instagram post about the podcast episode. “The girls surprise Alex by bringing on her favorite star actor crush — hear her reactions live as she meets her idol and listen in as this famous Hollywood heart-throb shows why his title is well deserved.”

