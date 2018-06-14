Chad Michael Murray Fires Back at Ex Sophia Bush's Claim She Felt Pressured to Marry Him

Chad Michael Murray is firing back at ex-wife Sophia Bush after she said she felt pressured to marry him while both starred in One Tree Hill.

Murray, 36, married Bush, 35, in April 2005 when she was 22 and he was 23 but they separated five months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

Bush sat down with Andy Cohen for an interview on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Wednesday and touched on her brief marriage to the actor saying “it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” adding she felt pressured to marry him.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Murray’s rep said the “story is ludicrous.”

“Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” the rep continued. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children.”

Added, “He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Cohen, 50, asked Bush how she could have been talked into marrying Murray if she didn’t want to go through with it.

Explained Bush, “Because how do you let everybody down? And how do you, what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?”

She added, “Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—— better than the drama that the writers write.'”