Chad Michael Murray Says There's 'Always Talk' of Making a One Tree Hill Reboot

Chad Michael Murray isn't counting out a return to Tree Hill.

While in conversation with New York-based Fox affiliate WNYW, Murray opened up about what's been said about bringing his former series One Tree Hill back.

"You know, I genuinely have no idea," Murray, 40, told news anchor Rosanna Scotto. "I have no idea. There's always talk. I will say that. There is always chatter."

Instead of stepping back into the shoes of his former character Lucas Scott, Murray has a different idea of how the beloved drama could thrive in a new era.

"I do believe that there should be a new Tree Hill generation," he said. "I think that there's so many issues today that society faces that could be handled on this show."

Murray also looked back at some of the heavier moments that appeared on One Tree Hill, many of which spoke to current events in America.

Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton One Tree HIll Credit: The CW

"That's what was so cool about One Tree Hill, is we dealt with so many issues back then," he said.

"Everything from the shooting at Columbine, which we did on our show, and executed it," he continued. "It was scary at the time because you're dealing with issues that hurt so many people. But it really brought to light, and brought awareness to the situation. I think a new generation of Tree Hill would be something that would be good for the world."

Speaking about his own potential involvement, Murray said: "Now, whether I'm a part of that or not is something that's neither here nor there. I just think it's good for the world, in general."

Murray has addressed the possibility of a One Tree Hill reboot before. Last year, he told TV Fanatic: "I believe at some point, I'm sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill."