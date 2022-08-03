A Stars Hollow Reunion! Chad Michael Murray Reunites with His 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Scott Patterson

It may not be a sequel to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but fans will likely be thrilled to see Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson back together again!

On Wednesday, the I'm All In podcaster, 63, shared a selfie of him and Murray on Twitter, calling it a "reunion" between their Gilmore Girls characters.

"It's a Luke/Tristan reunion at Sullivan's Crossing," Patterson tweeted beside the image. "Annual Grey vs Blonde Homecoming Event! Who u voting for?"

In the shot, Patterson wore a hat and gray t-shirt as he smiled at the camera. Meanwhile, Murray, 40, joked around and posed for the shot with a more serious face.

Based on casting news from Variety published in June, the two will be starring in the upcoming CTV series Sullivan's Crossing, which is based on Robyn Carr's New York Times bestselling book series of the same name.

The show will follow a woman named Maggie Sullivan as she becomes the caretaker of her father's titular Colorado campground and general store. Along the way, she hires a quiet hiker named Cal to help her, according to the outlet.

Patterson will be playing Maggie's estranged father, while Murray is set to take on the role of Cal Jones, per PR Newswire. The project is currently filming in Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to The Coast, which is presumably where Patterson and Murray snapped the shot.

Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson. Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

This is the first time the two have been seen together since Murray guest starred on Patterson's podcast, I'm All In, in which he watches all 154 episodes of Gilmore Girls for the very first time.

In their joint episode, affectionately titled "Chad Michael Murray Christmas," the two discussed the episode that Murray's Gilmore Girls character Tristan made his final appearance in.

The WB comedy/drama ran from 2000 to 2007 and was rebooted by Netflix in 2016 for a four-part mini series, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Patterson played diner owner and Lorelai's main love interest, Luke, for the entire series and its revival. Murray portrayed Rory's prep school classmate and resident bad boy Tristan up until the first half of the second season.

Though the character of Tristan made a brief appearance in the reboot, Murray was not the one to play him.

Chad Michael Murray on Gilmore Girls. alamay

Back in April, Patterson spoke with HollywoodLife about whether he would be up for season 2 of the rebooted series if it were to happen.

"I'm all for it!" Patterson told the outlet. "Create away! I'm not going to write them. Maybe have the fans write them. They know the show better than anybody. That's the beauty of the podcast. They can sit and submit ideas!"

Though he told the outlet that show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino have been "very tight-lipped" about renewing the revival, he feels that the finale — where Rory tells her mother Lorelai that she is pregnant without revealing who the father is — sets the series up for a second season to take place.

"Obviously, there was a reason that they did that, so that's why I feel, and I'm optimistic, that there's going to be more episodes," he said. "Because they wouldn't have just done that and left it and ended the series. That would be a dirty trick, right? We have to find out, and we're going to find out."