Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes Have a Moment in Too Close for Christmas Sneak Peek

There are sparks flying between Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes in Too Close for Christmas.

In the movie, premiering Friday on Lifetime, the two actors play characters who are in the midst of falling for each other — despite their best intentions not to. Lowndes plays Hayley, who has accepted an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister's new in-laws. Her holiday trip takes a turn, however, when her brother-in-law's brother, Paul, (Murray) shows up.

Hayley blames Paul for ending her last relationship and, as a result, is not exactly thrilled to see him. But she slowly realizes that she may have been too quick to judge, as seen in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek.

"Looks like everyone's turning in for the night, so..." she tells him as he sits on the couch wrapping gifts.

"It's 9 o'clock, grandma," he teases.

The conversation takes a slightly more serious turn when Paul, sensing something is up, asks her about work. Hayley then reveals that her expected promotion ended up being less than ideal.

"I finally got a hold of her," she says. "Turns out they want to promote the both of us for the next six months and see who does better."

"So like, a co-promotion? Is that a good thing?" he asks.

"Sure, for the one who doesn't get demoted afterwards," she replies with a sigh. "I don't know — I guess it's better than nothing, right?"

"I guess I'll see you tomorrow morning," she adds, sounding defeated.

"Okay — or maybe, you could show me how it's done?" he suggests, turning to his pile of gifts. Hayley smiles at the prospect — evidence of a true holiday romance in the making.