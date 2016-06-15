WATCH: Chad Johnson Is Back on The Bachelorette! But He's Not the One Making JoJo Cry in New Sneak Peek

Just when you thought The Bachelorette supervillain Chad Johnson was sent home, “he’s baaack!”

In a first look promo, exclusively shared by Entertainment Weekly, the recently announced Bachelor in Paradise cast member returns to stir up more trouble.

However, Johnson may not be the culprit behind JoJo Fletcher‘s tears as the voiceover teases: “If you think Chad is bad, someone else will sabotage and betray JoJo’s heart.”

“I don’t get people like that. I don’t deserve that,” the season 12 Bachelorette cries.

Later in the clip, JoJo appears to be talking to her remaining suitors, specifically Robby, saying, “I don’t want you to feel like you’re wasting your time.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday, (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.