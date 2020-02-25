The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson Arrested After Alleged Fight with Girlfriend

Chad Johnson has been arrested after getting into an alleged fight with his girlfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Johnson — who competed on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette as well as Bachelor in Paradise — was arrested Monday afternoon on robbery with domestic violence enhancement charges.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Johnson’s girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, said he had gotten physical with her and officers found visible red marks on her face. The outlet reports that Johnson was charged with robbery because he allegedly grabbed her phone away while she called 911.

Ahead of the arrest, Mishler had reportedly documented the alleged fight in a series of since-deleted posts on her Instagram Story.

The posts, which were captured by television writer Reality Steve, alleged that Johnson, 32, had punched a visible hole through her wall. The videos also showed Johnson allegedly “screaming” outside of her door and trying to get inside.

According to Mishler’s videos, Johnson allegedly yelled “I hope you f—ing die” through the door. In the clips, Mishler said the alleged fight started after she found notifications from a dating app on his phone.

In an update on her Instagram Story on Monday, Mishler wrote that “things escalated this morning and are being taken care of now.”

Johnson spoke to TooFab ahead of his arrest, apologizing for his behavior in Mishler’s Instagram Stories and saying he had relapsed after two months of not drinking.

“I don’t remember actually seeing her,” he told the outlet. “I drank to the point where I didn’t even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story’s word that I was there.”

“I’m super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend’s Story, to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they’ve had happen,” Johnson said. “I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I’m just sorry for my actions.”