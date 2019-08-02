Chace Crawford Says Gossip Girl Reboot Makes Him 'Feel Old'

Someone tell Chace Crawford that Nate Archibald would only get better with age.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the actor, 34, was asked about the Gossip Girl reboot coming to HBO Max.

“No one called me! I was really upset about it,” he said. “No, I’m teasing. It’s great.”

HBO Max announced plans earlier this month for a reboot of the iconic CW teen drama, with original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage tied to the project. It will feature a brand-new cast of teens enjoying their privileged lives on New York City’s Upper East Side.

The logline: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

“You know, I could maybe come back and play a father or something,” Crawford joked on WWHL. “It’d be nice.” (For what it’s worth, Schwartz already denied that the new show would follow the original character’s kids, saying, “We ain’t that old, Jesus! Come on. We’re not that old.”)

Crawford also admitted that hearing about the revival “just made me feel old.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. They’re already remaking our show,'” he said.

The original series aired from 2007 to 2012 and starred Crawford, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick and more.

At Hulu’s Television Critics Association tour last week, Schwartz, executive producer and director of Looking for Alaska, said the reboot won’t revolve around the mysterious identity of Gossip Girl, and although the original characters like Serena Van Der Woodsen (Lively) do exist in this version of New York City, no cameos are guaranteed.

“If they want to be involved in some way, we’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it’s happening, and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved,” he said of the stars. “They played those characters for six years, if they felt like they are good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously any time anybody wants [to come back] it would be great to see them again.”

Somebody better tell Crawford!