Stuck in the Middle Star Cerina Vincent and Mike Estes Are Engaged: 'It Was a Magical Night'

Image zoom Cerina Vincent and Mike Estes Courtesy Cerina Vincent

Stuck in the Middle star Cerina Vincent is engaged!

The actress’ longtime boyfriend Mike Estes, whom she shares 10-month-old son Nicola with, popped the question while they were in Vincent’s hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada to visit her mom.

“It was truly a magical, holiday engagement story!” Vincent, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The exciting new chapter began on Dec. 22 when the couple attended a Christmas party hosted by her cousins.

“Mike tried to propose in a family photo with my dad and my siblings, my nephew and our baby, but I moved him to the end of the photo and everyone dispersed before he could do it. Vincent girls tend to be bossy when it comes to family photos,” Vincent says.

When that didn’t work, Estes devised another plan.

“I was trying to leave the party for a few minutes to put the baby to bed, so he quickly looped in my brother Gino, and he and my sister-in-law Christel helped organize another photo. A general photo of the guys,” Vincent shares.

“My sister Angela was helping to get Mike and Nico and my dad and brother all lined up. … Mike dropped to a knee ‘on cheese’ and I was absolutely stunned!”

“It was a loud, fun, festive party, and my mind was on trying to put our baby to bed, so he completely caught me by surprise! It was so special and so meaningful,” Vincent says. “Mike knows that my family is the most important thing in the world to me, so it was the perfect setting.”

Vincent says “time slowed down” when Estes got down on one knee.

Image zoom Courtesy Cerina Vincent

“I saw my son on his arm, my dad and my brother and my nephew behind him,” Vincent says. “Really, all the most important men in my life were a part of the moment and that was unbelievably meaningful to me.”

“He put the ring on my finger while I held our son in front of the Christmas tree,” Vincent continues.

RELATED: Love Is in the Air: All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Following the proposal, Vincent says she Estes and their baby son went on a walk through the neighborhood, soaking in everything that had just happened.

“[We] looked at Christmas lights, and talked and laughed and cried.”

“I love this man and our son beyond words. I was totally shocked. He nailed it. We are beyond blessed and excited to start this new chapter of our lives together with our beautiful baby boy,” Vincent adds.

Image zoom Cerina Vincent and Mike Estes and their baby son Nico Courtesy Cerina Vincent

Image zoom Courtesy Cerina Vincent

Image zoom Courtesy Cerina Vincent

Vincent and Estes welcomed baby Nico in February.

He was born at Whittier Hospital Medical Center in Whittier, California at 9:26 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4. He weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 20 inches long.

RELATED: Katie Morton Gushes About Chris Bukowski’s Romantic Proposal: ‘Man I Love Him’

“The stars aligned on Feb. 4 to be the most extraordinary moment of my life,” Vincent tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Our sweet baby boy came into this world and from that instant I now know a love deeper than I ever thought possible. I loved him when I carried him around for nine months, but this love … this love is immeasurable.”

“Love at first sight, yes, but truer and deeper than any words can describe,” she continues. “We feel so blessed to have a son and know a love like this.”