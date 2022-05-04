Stuck in the Middle Star Cerina Vincent and Mike Estes Marry in 'Magical' Italian Wedding

"At the end of the day, this magical day is just a reminder that where there's a will, there's a way," Cerina Vincent tells PEOPLE of her intimate nuptials

Stuck in the Middle Star Cerina Vincent and Mike Estes Get Married in 'Magical' Italian Wedding Credit: Taylor Jackson

Stuck in the Middle star Cerina Vincent and stuntman Mike Estes are married!

Sharing the news exclusively with PEOPLE, the actress, 43, opens up about her "magical" Italian wedding on April 29 and why they decided to say their "I do's" on a whim.

"We are finally married," says Vincent, who recently released a children's book, Everybody Has a Belly Button. "It was always in my heart for us to be married in Italy. We love this country so much."

"With COVID and the craziness of life though, it just seemed impossible to ever get here, or get any of our family here," she continues. "But when the heart wants what the heart wants, sometimes the universe conspires to make magical things happen!"

Adds Vincent: "I came to Rome to shoot a couple days on a fun indie musical comedy, The Next Big Hit, created by my friend Zak Lee Guarnaccia, and I thought, 'Well, if I'm going to be in Italy, then now is the time.' I had a blast on the film, then tacked an elopement/intimate wedding ceremony onto the trip."

For their nuptials, the pair — who got engaged in December 2019 and share 3-year-old son Nico — decided to marry at the Eden Roc Hotel in Positano with 14 of their closest friends and family.

"I come from the most amazing family — they always rally and are always up for a party. We have about 200 cousins and friends that would've made it, had I given people more time, but we just wanted something intimate and quick," explains Vincent. "It was a small but mighty group."

"[The hotel] was so unbelievably accommodating in our last-minute plans," she notes. "The view and the rooms are truly breathtaking and everyone at this hotel is so kind and fun, and full of love. It literally feels like an extension of my family ... We all stayed here, had the ceremony here, and the most amazing dinner over the Mediterranean Sea, then partied on the rooftop until our son told me he wanted to go to sleep."

To make things even more special, the couple's ceremony was officiated by actor Bruce Campbell.

"Bruce and his beautiful wife Ida Gearon have been close with Mike for almost 20 years," says Vincent. "If it weren't for Bruce and Ida, we would not have met so it just seemed fitting that he perform our ceremony. And that he did. It was extraordinary. He wrote the most amazing piece about love. We are so moved and grateful."

The bride, who wore a gown from BHLDN and custom jewelry from Annika Marks, walked down the aisle to the acoustic version of "Canon in D", performed by The Greco Brothers — another special touch to their big day.

"Four years ago, Mike and I went to a little bar in Rome and fell in love with the most talented musicians, The Greco Brothers," she shares. "We asked them to come down to Positano and play our little wedding and they said yes! They are magic... their talent made our little party a big party. Our hearts were bursting."

As she looks back on their special day, Vincent says their wedding was everything they could've asked for and more.

"Mike and I wrote our own vows," she says. "We laughed and cried through the ceremony. At the end of the day, this magical day is just a reminder that where there's a will, there's a way."