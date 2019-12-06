Central Park 5’s Raymond Santana Jr. Is Engaged to Flavor of Love’s Deelishis

Wedding bells are in the future for Raymond Santana Jr. — famously known as one of the exonerated “Central Park Five” men — and Flavor of Love star Deelishis!

On Thursday, Deelishis (née Chandra Davis) shared a number of sweet videos on her Instagram Story, showing Santana asking her to marry him.

In the first clip, the couple is seen at a restaurant as Santana, 45, slips a stunning diamond ring on Deelishis’ finger.

After sliding the rock on, Deelishis, 41, smiles widely and pulls Santana in for a kiss. The lovebirds then hug as loved ones cheer loudly in the background.

“You got him girl!” one woman is heard shouting excitedly as Deelishis grins happily.

Santana also shared the happy news on his own Instagram, posting a video of the engagement on his feed with the caption “Yea it’s official…”

“Ya can really hate me now!! @IamsoDeelishis is officially off the market… she’s all mines… #Godgavemethegoahead…” he added.

Reps for both Deelishis and Santana did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

While Santana has been posting photos with Deelishis on his Instagram for quite some time, it wasn’t until late October of this year that he confirmed their romance with a sweet selfie.

“Date night with this beauty…. @IamSoDeelishis,” Santana captioned the shot, adding the hashtag “#TheBeginning.”

Both Santana and Deelishis have children from previous relationships.

Deelishis was a contestant on season 2 of VH1’s Flavor of Love. She won the competition after she was chosen over Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Aside from their engagement, it’s been a profound year for Santana following the release of Ava Duvernay‘s When They See Us.

The Netflix miniseries explores the false convictions of the five men — Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson and Santana — when they were accused of raping a woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989.

In 2002, their convictions were vacated and they have since received a settlement from New York City of more than $40 million.

The five men received a standing ovation for their bravery at the 2019 BET Awards in June. Wise, addressing the crowd, said, “We are all on our own individual journey in life,” before the other four men each added one remark.

“We don’t know where our journey will take us or if it will collide with others,’” McCray said, followed by Richardson adding, “We didn’t know that one day would bond [us] to these men for the rest of our lives.”

“But I know that in telling our truth, our lives have been changed forever,” said Salaam. “Your truth is the foundation your legacy will be built on,” Santana concluded.