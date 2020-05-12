Center Stage TV Adaption in the Works, 20 Years After Iconic Film's Release

The movie launched the careers of Zoë Saldana and Amanda Schull

Five, six, seven, eight! A TV adaption of the 2000 cult favorite dance movie Center Stage is in the works at Sony Pictures Television, PEOPLE confirms.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is on board to write, executive-produce and direct the pilot.

Laurence Mark, who produced the film and its two TV-movie sequels — Center Stage: Turn It Up and Center Stage: On Pointe — also will produce the project.

The outlet reports that the follow-up series is a continuation of the original film, set in the present day within the hyper-competitive world of dance. It will follow a new, inclusive class of dancers at the fictitious American Ballet Academy, with Cooper Nielson now at the helm of school.

There is no talent attached to the series, which is still in development, per Deadline. In the three films, Cooper was played by Ethan Stiefel.

The news comes as the original movie (which is streaming on Netflix!) celebrated the 20th anniversary of its premiere on Tuesday. Written by Carol Heikkinen and directed by Nicholas Hytner, it followed a group of young dancers at the ABA, exploring the stresses of the world of professional dance.