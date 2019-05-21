Céline Dion & James Corden Recreate Titanic in Las Vegas' Bellagio Fountains for Carpool Karaoke  

Our hearts will most definitely go on after the most recent episode of Carpool Karaoke!

On Monday, Céline Dion joined The Late Late Show host James Corden for the latest episode of the car singing series — and the acclaimed performer certainly did not miss a beat when it came to delivering the drama.

Together, the pair sang through Dion’s biggest hits, including “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I Drove All Night” and “Because You Loved Me,” as they drove through the streets of Las Vegas.

But the singer, 51, and Corden, 40, saved the best moment (and song!) for last when they performed “My Heart Will Go On” from the 1997 film Titanic.

As they began the first verse of the award-winning song, Corden immediately interrupts their singing and points out, “There’s something wrong with this, there’s something not quite right. It doesn’t feel big enough, you know?”

Clearly on the same page as Corden, Dion, the queen of dramatic performances, confidently tells him, “I think I’ve got an idea, follow me.”

The episode then cuts to the famous Fountains of Bellagio in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, where the camera zooms on Corden standing behind Dion with his arms wrapped around her on the edge of a little white Titanic replica boat.

Of course, Corden and Dion fully committed to their recreation so they both dressed up in outfits that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) wore in the 1997 romantic film.

Corden even went the extra mile to complete the look with a young DiCaprio-inspired wig, while Dion wore a replica Heart of the Ocean blue diamond necklace that’s featured in the film (which she eventually drops into the fountains, just like old Rose does at the end of the movie.)

And in case those hints weren’t clear enough for some viewers, a ring buoy can be seen hanging behind them on the boat’s railing that reads “Titanic.”

With the fountains performing their usual, spectacular show in the background, Corden and Dion hilariously perform the singer’s hit in front of the Las Vegas crowd, who watched — some in delight, others in confusion — from the sidewalks.

That wasn’t the only taste of drama that Dion delivered to her viewers.

Earlier in the episode, Corden points out that Dion has the ability to make any song she sings sound dramatic.

To prove his point, he asks Dion to sing “Baby Shark” — which she does effortlessly and with a chest bump. “That is an incredible version of ‘Baby Shark’ that I don’t think anyone will ever forget,” Corden tells the singer.

Later on, Corden brings up the number of shoes that Dion has (spoiler alert: it’s close to 10,000!) and proceeds to have her give them away one-by-one to bystanders on the street.

Dion is less than thrilled with the activity, even joking to Corden that she “needs alcohol” as she hands out pairs of her fancy shoes to several of Vegas’ visitors.

Dion’s Carpool Karaoke episode comes as she prepares to wrap up the final weeks of her Las Vegas residency. Since March 2011, the singer has been headlining her production “Celine” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Her final show at Caesars Palace is scheduled for June 8, 2019.

It is her second production in Vegas, as her first residency “A New Day…” opened in March 2003 and continued until December 2007.

Once the show wraps, Dion will kick off her “Courage” world tour on September 18 in Quebec City before making stops in over 50 cities across Canada and the United States.