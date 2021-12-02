5 Facts About Celina Smith, the Talented Young Actress Starring in NBC's Annie Live!

Celina Smith plays the title role in Annie Live! which airs on NBC Dec. 2

Watch out, world because Celina Smith is going places!

The 13-year-old star is poised to steal the show as Annie in NBC's upcoming production of Annie Live! airing on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Beating out numerous other young hopefuls for the role in a nationwide search, Smith was first announced as the title character in August.

"It's an honor to follow in the footsteps of the talented young ladies who have played Annie before me and I can't wait to start this journey," Smith said in a statement at the time.

Smith is the latest actress to take on the role; Sarah Jessica Parker, Alicia Morton and Quvenzhané Wallis are also among the young stars who made their mark as Annie, the character based on the famous Little Orphan Annie comic strip.

While Smith is sure to captivate audiences and make headlines with her performance alongside Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr., this isn't her first time in the spotlight. In fact, Smith got her start in another notable musical.

Learn more facts about the talented young star ahead.

She was born and raised in Atlanta

While filming for Annie Live! will take place in New York, Smith hails from Atlanta.

yound dylan - celina smith Credit: Charles Bergmann/Tyler Perry Studios

She's been performing since she was 7

Smith got her start singing at an entertainment camp called AGI Entertainment. Since then, she has toured with The Lion King playing Young Nala, and appeared in the Tyler Perry series Young Dylan.

She looks up to Marsai Martin

While discussing her acting inspirations with Young Entertainment Magazine, Smith listed off three notable stars. "I love Viola Davis, and Angela Bassett and Marsai Martin because they have all accomplished so many things and they're such great actresses," she told the publication. "I love what Marsai did with Little. I hope that I can make them proud and meet Mrs. Davis and Mrs. Bassett one day!"

One of her favorite artists is Billie Eilish

In addition to acting inspirations, Smith also looks up to Billie Eilish as a singer. She even covered "My Future" on her personal YouTube channel.

She already knows what she wants to do next in her career