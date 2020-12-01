In Honor of Its 12,000th Episode, 12 Stars Who Appeared on The Young and the Restless

Hartley doesn't mind being known as a soap opera actor. He told Glamour, "It comes with the territory, and there are worse things. I love acting, and so whenever I get the opportunity to act, I’m happy. I’m easy to please when it comes to that kind of stuff. I don’t know what I’d do without it."

He had a stint on The Young and the Restless from 2014 to 2016, just before landing his big role on This Is Us.