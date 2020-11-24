It's time to talk turkey!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that this Wednesday, the Today show's Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Natalie Morales will be joined by a number of famous faces for Today Talks Turkey, a special dedicated to bringing audiences trendy and tasty tips this Thanksgiving and holiday season.

In benefit of Feeding America — the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization — the special will welcome more than 15 celebrities and renowned chefs who will answer questions from viewers about the holiday meal and share their top turkey tips, dessert recipes, side dish secrets and last-minute kitchen hacks.

"While we may not all get a chance to be together as we normally do this time of year, there are still ways to enjoy the holidays. Today Talks Turkey will be your guide with familiar friends helping you with tips and tricks for putting together your Thanksgiving feast along with a whole lot of fun," says Morales, 48, who will be "spending the holiday with our little circle and will be making my family’s famous gluten free pumpkin flan … and it’s famous because everyone in my family says so!"

As for what the co-hosts and celebrities will be dishing out to fans?

Morales will speak with Alves McConaughey (gluten-free/healthy ideas for husband Matthew McConaughey and their three kids), Flay (turkey tips), Ramos (best stuffing recipe), Zimmern (emergency fixes/what to do if you're missing ingredients), and Lewis (leftover ideas).

Meanwhile, Dreyer will be chatting with Guarnaschelli (best side dish ideas), El Moussa and Young (vegan dish ideas), Lopez (family traditions) and Torres (health and safety questions) while Jackson (holiday hacks and pumpkin pie mousse), Lachey (keeping kids busy with crafts), Brown (managing holiday stress), Joo (dessert ideas) and Thiessen (best cocktails) will be sharing their tips and recipes with Jones.

"Thanksgiving will certainly be different this year but there's no reason we still can't make it special," says Dreyer, 39. "We're all in this together, so with Today Talks Turkey we're finding a unique way to celebrate together, too. I usually cook an enormous spread for a group of 15 people every year, but we've made the difficult decision to pare that down to immediate family this year."

"I'm still cooking our full spread, but to make it feel different than every other weeknight meal, my husband suggested we dress up," she adds. "I'll set the table and we'll eat in the dining room as opposed to the kitchen counter. Plus, we'll do our video calls on the computer with a bigger screen so we can really see everyone's faces!"

Shares Jones, 42: "This is such a beautiful time of the year — a time of renewed hope and gratitude. This holiday season, while we won’t traveling to see relatives out of state like we normally do, I’m going to do my best to make it memorable and special. We are going to do a 'Zoom toast' which is certainly a first! The kids are creating a menu, and then one recipe at a time, we are going to make it happen! It’ll be a different holiday, but one I hope they’ll cherish all the same."

The special, airing on Today All Day (the morning show's new streaming channel), will also give viewers the opportunity to learn how they can help those struggling by using the QR code that will be displayed throughout the three-hour show, which will offer information on how to fight food insecurity through Feeding America.