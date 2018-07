Are They in or Out? 16 Celebs on Reprising Their Famous Roles

Just like us, Krasinski has been dying to know what his beloved alter ego, Jim Halpert, would be up to these days. “Where is Jim? What is he doing? I actually don’t know, and I’m really looking forward to it. People have asked if I would do a sort of reunion-type thing, and yes, for exactly that reason,” he told Variety about his The Office character, who he played from 2005 to 2013. “I need the incredible writers of our show to tell me what he’s doing because I’m kind of worried about him. He had a whole lot of hopes and dreams, he had a lot of zany ideas, and then he went to Austin to live his life and I feel like the dreams are still in his head, so let’s see what he’s doing now.”

The actor also previously told Ellen DeGeneres he would jump at the opportunity to revisit the Scranton crew. “Oh my God, are you kidding? I’d love to get that gang back together,” he said.