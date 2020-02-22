Friends Reunion Is Happening — and Celebs Are Freaking Out About It!

Famous Friends fans are in a frenzy after HBO Max confirmed on Friday that a reunion special is officially happening.

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all shared the same photo and caption on Instagram on Friday, writing, “It’s happening,” alongside a throwback photo of the cast. Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc jokingly posted a M*A*S*H cast photo instead.

Celebrities were quick to flood the posts with comments of excitement for the special, which will see the six Friends return to Stage 24, the sitcom’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California for a celebration of the series.

The special will air on HBO Max with all 10 seasons of the series when the streaming platform launches in May of this year.

“Crying,” commented Charlie Puth on Cox’s post — Puth, 28, was recently awarded the Geller Cup by Cox, 55, after acing a round of Friends trivia.

Aniston’s post seemed to get the most attention.

“WAIT I NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHATS HAPPENING HERE,” wrote Erin Foster in the comments.

Image zoom Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow JON RAGEL/NBC

Image zoom Charlie Puth's comment on Courteney Cox's Instagram post Instagram

RELATED: Friends Reunion Confirmed at HBO Max: ‘It’s Happening’

Vanity Fair‘s former West Coast editor Krista Smith added of the photo, “I remember this shoot ! MAJ 💥.”

“NOTHING ELSE MATTERS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” wrote Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski.

Billy Eichner added, “There better be a SINGLE GUY reunion too or I’M NOT INTERESTED,” while Elizabeth Banks simply wrote, “Whoa. 🔥”

Friends super fan Sarah Hyland commented, “EXCUSE ME?! 😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” as Jenna Dewan added, “Ahhhhhhhhhh!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Image zoom Comments on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram post Instagram

Image zoom Comments on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram post Instagram

“Thank you!!! PLEASE PLAY ‘SMELLY CAT’ ❤️❤️❤️,” journalist Lauren Zima commented on Kudrow’s post of the news in a nod to her character’s iconic song.

There have been rumblings of an unscripted reunion coming to HBO Max, but the company’s Chief Content Officer and President of TBS, TNT and truTV Kevin Reilly announced on Friday that it will be officially happening.

Image zoom Lauren Zima's comment on Lisa Kudrow's Instagram post Instagram

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Reilly said in a statement.

RELATED: From Rumors to Reboots: Here’s Everything the Cast of Friends Has Said About Reuniting

Image zoom Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The executive added, “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

“It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

While the excitement for the unscripted special on Friday was monumental, it’s been made clear that the cast won’t be doing a scripted reboot of the show.