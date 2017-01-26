Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Even more intriguing than the star-studded scenes themselves are the stories behind small screen appearances by mega-celebs like Britney Spears and Madonna

We love it when our favorite stars join forces with our most beloved TV casts. But even more intriguing than the star-studded scenes themselves are the stories behind small screen appearances by mega-celebs like Britney Spears and Madonna.

Luckily, many television stars have spilled the beans about working with extra special cast-mates and their tales confirm that, yes, Hollywood coworkers are way more interesting than yours.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Megan Mullally on Madonna’s forgetfulness:

The star dished on Madge’s Will & Grace cameo while discussing the series’ recently announced reboot on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing that the pop icon wasn’t exactly on a first-name basis with her temporary costars.

“Madonna was very cool. I thought she was really nice and really present. She worked really hard and she wasn’t a prima donna,” the actress said. “But she didn’t necessarily know our real names in real life because why should she, who cares?”

“Some of the cast were really offended, like, ‘She doesn’t even know my name!’ and I was like, ‘Who cares? Madonna’s doing our show! It doesn’t matter,” added Mullally, who confirmed that Madonna would basically say, “Hi, Will, hi, Grace.”

We have to agree with Karen — sorry, Mullally — on this one, because Madonna could call us absolutely anything and we’d be totally fine with it.

Zooey Deschanel on the time Prince banned the Kardashians from New Girl:

New Girl star Deschanel shared the dramatic tale of Prince‘s sitcom cameo on Conan.

The singer’s appearance on the show was supposed to involve a party scene, complete with real-life celebrities as his guests, but his distaste for one particular set of stars left the New Girl crew scrambling.

“I’m not sure exactly how the celebrities were chosen, but someone was friends with some of the Kardashians and had made a phone call, and they had kindly come on to shoot a little cameo part where they were at Prince’s party, which I didn’t really know about because it kept changing,” Deschanel explained.

“I get there the day Prince is supposed to arrive, and I’m studying my lines, and one of the P.A.s comes in, and she says, ‘I need all of the [scripts].’ She takes mine from me and takes everybody else’s, and [she] takes everyone’s call sheets … I’m like, ‘What is going on?'”

“I walk outside, and she has, like, a bonfire. She’s burning all the scripts and the call sheets. It turns out that someone from Prince’s camp said like, ‘Who are the celebrities? I hope it’s not a Kardashian,’ which is sad, because I think Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner had kindly come in and shot the scene,” the star shared.

Amy Schumer on the “dark” reality of The Bachelorette:

Schumer famously appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette, but the funny lady later revealed that she made some unsettling discoveries during her hilariously cringey (cough … JJ … cough) stint on the show.

“They just pump booze into people and are like, ‘Perform! And do this thing you’ve never done before!'” she told PopSugar. “I love that show, but it was totally dark.”

“The contestants are lab rats; [producers] really manipulate you and just mess with you,” Schumer added. “I mean, it’s such a clearly bad idea to go on that show. Some of them want to find love, but some of them just want to be the next Bachelor.”

Ryan Murphy on Britney Spears’s intense Glee security:

Glee creator Murphy told E! Online all about what it’s like to spend the day on set with the princess of pop.

“It was literally like the president had come. We all had to wear wristbands. I couldn’t get into my own sets at one point, which I thought was hilarious,” he said about the heightened security measures. “Everybody was sort of trying to get into the set and find out what the hell she’s doing in the episode.”

Murphy also discussed the mom-of-two’s amazing rapport with the young members of the cast. “I think she was really impressed about how so many kids of the show do what they do because they grew up wanting to be Britney Spears,” he said. “She was really sweet with them. We had a number with a bunch of 8-year-old dancers in the show and she spent a lot of time talking to them, and they did the number for her … She was so sweet, she’s great with kids, she was so awesome.”

Mindy Kaling on why you shouldn’t try to have small talk with James Franco:

During a PaleyFest panel, The Mindy Project star told the audience that Franco had no interest in talking about the weather while on set, but was all ears when it came to actress Beth Grant, who plays an outspoken receptionist on the show.

“James Franco came to set — noted weirdo — said hello to us, sat, we were trying to make small talk with him. It’s impossible to make small talk with James Franco. But when he saw Beth [Grant], he lit up,” she said.

In her book Why Not Me?, Kaling also revealed that Franco’s impending cameo was part of the reason she had endured a 21-day juice cleanse. “The second [reason I did the cleanse] was that James Franco was going to be on the show and I was going to have a lot of scenes with him. Like every heterosexual woman and gay man in the country, I think James is a very mysterious and sexy weirdo … I didn’t want him to feel my bra-strap pudge on the set,” she wrote.

Kat Dennings on what it’s like to be in the presence of Kim Kardashian West:

For reasons you can probably guess, the 2 Broke Girls star was in total awe of Kardashian West when she appeared on the show.

“Her ass is amazing! I am feminism, girl power, but I was just so in love with her ass,” she gushed on Ellen.

“It’s beautiful. She’s gorgeous. It’s just amazing. I’ve never seen an ass like that in my life,” Dennings went on. “There’s an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — an oldie, a vintage one, before she and Kanye got married — and she was doing her music video and Kanye was there and he was like, ‘I have never seen an ass like that.’ And that’s what I was thinking!”

Producer Casey Patterson on how Channing Tatum convinced Beyoncé to do Lip Sync Battle:

According to Patterson, many of the lip sync competition’s A-list contestants want to take on Queen Bey‘s music.

“We don’t choose the songs for the performers — it’s always their choice — and, since day one, the most requested artist has been Beyoncé. She’s been the holy grail, and we’ve always been in contact with her camp. They know when we’re gearing up for production,” the executive producer told The Hollywood Reporter.

But it wasn’t until Tatum sent the superstar personal messages that she was convinced to actually appear on the show. “Channing, during one of his rehearsals, sent an iPhone video message to her about two days before the show. Only Channing and Beyoncé know the back and forth, but I think that’s what put it over the top,” Patterson said.