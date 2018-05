Bekah Martinez, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & More Reveal What Really Goes Into Filming Reality TV Shows

Though the show provides basic toiletries for The Bachelor contestants, the women are still expected to bring their own wardrobe — enough outfits for eight weeks of filming, to be exact. Luckily for Martinez, the 23-year-old breakout star had friends and family who let her borrow swimsuits and more.

But ultimately, there were still some pieces Martinez needed to spend a couple hundred dollars on before heading on The Bachelor. “Shoes were a thing: I needed a bunch of heels that I didn’t have,” she told Glamour. “I probably spent about $700 or $800 on that stuff, but when I got back to Los Angeles, I was so broke I returned everything that still had tags on.”