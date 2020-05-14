Celebrity Kids Have Been Crashing Their Parents' Late-Night Interviews and It's Hilariously Relatable

With their moms and dads working (and doing interviews) from home, it's easier than ever for these kiddos to steal the spotlight

With stay-at-home orders and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic keeping many inside, there's one thing most parents are adjusting to: juggling working from home with parenting. It seems like there is nothing your kid won't interrupt you for, whether it is a snack or to tell you that they saw a bird out the window (for the 20th time today). The struggle, in a word, is real.

It turns out celebrities are experiencing the same issues, only rather than a company-wide Zoom call their kid is interrupting, it's interviews that air for the world to see. Over the past eight weeks, celebrity kids have been crashing their parent's interviews and, honestly, late-night talk shows have never been cuter or sillier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tina Fey's daughter hopped into her interview with Seth Meyers with the express purpose of calling her mom a loser.

Fey's daughter, Penelope, 8, walked in on her mom's interview, and when she was asked what she needed, she simply and slowly placed her hand to her forehead, and brought her thumb and forefinger into the shape of an "L."

Jimmy Fallon's daughters have become regular fixtures on his show.

From the show's very first episode, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, have been helping their dad run things, providing graphics and intro music for him. They also help him out by providing sweet interruptions whenever they deem necessary.

Their openings are always very cute.

We could watch them slide across the floor on their backs all day.

Sometimes they slide down the slide (!) that the Fallons have in their home while Dad is in the middle of doing his job.

"That's gonna be a funny video," Winnie remarked of her little sister's interruption.

Here, they take their jobs helping their dad with his 'Thank You Note' segment very seriously.

And then not-so-seriously ...

They also love to stop by for their dad's interviews. Like when Winnie ran into the middle of her dad's interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson to inform them that she lost her tooth.

"Mommy put a string around my tooth, then she tried to pull it out and then it worked," she exclaimed, sitting in her dad's lap.

Or when Winnie interrupted the broadcast specifically to ask her dad where her mom was, and ended up teaching Jon Hamm the difference between a pig and a cow.

Or when they hijacked his interview with Ethan Hawke and just stared in the camera giggling.

And the Fallon girls aren't the only ones! Seth Meyers' sons played very important roles in their dad's late-night show.

Meyers has been doing his show from the attic, and his sons Ashe, 4, and Axel, 2, aren't afraid to put on some costumes and help him out. This time, they emerged at the end of his 'A Closer Look' segment as hornets.

Jimmy Kimmel's kids stopped by to play Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, but Billy did not care if he won a million pennies.

Jane, 5, is very into playing along and helping her dad, but her brother, 3-year-old Billy, is more into ... anything else.

Kevin Jonas' daughters, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, crashed an interview with their uncles Nick and Joe Jonas even though they were "supposed to be doing school work."

Adam Sandler's daughter Sunny crashed her dad's interview with Jimmy Kimmel to tell a harrowing tale involving ear hair.