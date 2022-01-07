The Biggest Celebrity Guest Judges Who've Appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race
Ahead of the season 14 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on Jan. 7, here are some of the most iconic celebrity guest judges on the show – from Lady Gaga to Miley Cyrus, and everyone in between!
Debbie Reynolds and Chloris Leachman, Season 2
Singin' in the Rain's Reynolds and The Mary Tyler Moore Show's Leachman appeared together as guest judges on season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race for an episode titled "Golden Gals" in 2010.
In the episode, the contestant queens were judged on their ability to transform their silver daddies into their drag mothers for a NYX Cosmetics challenge.
Khloé Kardashian, Season 6
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race not once, but twice during season 6 in 2014.
A longtime fan of the show, Kardashian told Us Weekly, "It really was a dream come true to be a guest judge this season ... My favorite part was working with RuPaul who is a legend and getting to know the contestants – they are all so talented."
Neil Patrick Harris, Season 6
The How I Met Your Mother actor appeared on season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014, alongside his husband David Burtka for a special episode titled, "Drag My Wedding."
In the episode, Harris and Burtka judged contestants on abstract paintings in honor of marriage equality (using their bodies as brushes!) for the mini challenge. The main event involved transforming grooms into brides for a wedding.
Demi Lovato, Season 7
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race during season 7 in 2015.
Lovato, a longtime fan of the show, said on the panel at the time, "It's an honor, and that I've wanted to do this for so long." They shared their feedback for the "trashiest runway" theme titled "Ugliest dress EVER!"
Jessica Alba, Season 7
The L.A.'s Finest actress appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race during season 7 in 2015.
Sitting on the panel for the season of what RuPaul described as
"the most raggedy season ever," Alba judged contests after they created and starred in their own music videos.
Ariana Grande, Season 7
The "Positions" singer and Don't Look Up actress appeared as a guest judge on season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2015.
Since Grande's time on the show, she has become one of the most-covered artists contestants have lip synced in challenges. After queens Kandy Ho and Jaidynn Diore Fierce battled it out to "Break Free" in season 7, hits that followed include "Greedy," "Bang Bang," "Problem," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Into You," and "One Last Time."
Gigi Hadid, Season 8
The supermodel appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race during season 8 in 2016.
Sitting on the panel dressed in a vibrant '80s-inspired look, Hadid judged contestants' celebrity impersonations in the Snatch Game.
RuPaul also put the supermodel on the spot by asking if it's more fun hanging out with drag queens or models, to which she replied, "Well, I've never had this much fun at a runway show, so drag queens, of course!"
Marc Jacobs, Season 8
The fashion designer appeared as a guest judge on season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2016.
A fan of the show, Jacobs explained to the New York Times why the show is a fashion industry fan favorite, saying, "I've seen every episode." He added, "It makes me laugh, it makes me cry. There's a lot of power in it, and I'm not a big reality TV show fan at all."
Lady Gaga, Season 9
The A Star is Born actress and "Rain on Me" singer appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race during season 9 in 2017. Having had many of her songs performed on the competition throughout the years, her time on the show goes down as one of the show's most memorable moments (she even brought the queens to tears!).
In typical Gaga fashion, her entrance on the show was unconventional compared to other guest judges – she pranked the contestants and pretended to compete in disguise!
Christina Aguilera, Season 10
The "Lady Marmalade" singer appeared as a guest judge on the season 10 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2018.
It was only fitting that Aguilera, whose nickname is Xtina, made her memorable runway debut on season X of the drag reality show. The singing sensation dazzled head-to-toe in a sparkly, pink gown.
Lizzo, Season 10
The "Truth Hurts" singer appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race during season 10 in 2018. She's also set to return to the runway for season 14 premiering Jan. 7, 2022.
The pressure was on for the bottom two competing queens who had to lip sync to Lizzo's "Good As Hell" during the ultimate "lip sync for your life" showdown.
Miley Cyrus, Season 11
The "Midnight Sky" singer appeared as a guest judge on the season 11 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2019. Similar to Lady Gaga's grand entrance, she also went undercover to surprise the contestants.
With a brunette pixie cut and matching goatee, Cyrus ws completely unrecognizable as she channeled her male drag alter ego, "Barry 'B.J.' Johnson."
Nicki Minaj, Season 12
The "Super Bass" rap superstar appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race as the first guest judge of season 12 in 2020.
Minaj strutted down the famed runway dressed in head-to-toe red, and judged performances for the rap-based maxi challenge. Not only did she give constructive criticism, but she even freestyled a verse herself!
Leslie Jones, Season 12
The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star appeared on season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2020.
Jones brought the laughs, the energy, and the motivation, delivering an inspirational pep talk prior to the runway: "None of it matters where you come from, it's about what you bringing."