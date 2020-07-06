Joel McHale Attempts Viral TikTok Dance Moves in Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face Special

The special features celebrity couples battling to win money for a charity of their choice

Joel McHale and his wife Sarah are in it to win it.

The two are going up against Rebecca and Terry Crews and Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams on Celebrity Game Face, an E! special hosted by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko in which celebrity couples battle to win money for a charity of their choice.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the virtual game night, airing Monday at 10 p.m. ET, Joel must recreate viral TikTok dance moves by following his wife's verbal cues. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his wife Allison Holker are on hand to judge the performance, which is off to a rather impressive start as The Soup host "nails" the first two moves.

But the third move, which Sarah describes as "kind of like riding a horse," throws him off. As Joel begins furiously gyrating his hips, the rest of the participants can't help but laugh.

"Woah, woah, woah. What you doing? It's TikTok, not d--- Tok," Terry jokes.

"Joel, on that last one — what was that?" Kevin asks. "In your mind, what were you doing?"

Image zoom Kevin Hart

In Celebrity Game Face, executive produced by Kevin, the Harts will lead couples through a series of hilarious and outrageous games. Each couple will be awarded money for a charity of their choice, but only one team will win the "Hart of a Champion" trophy — a gold statue of Kevin as a baby.