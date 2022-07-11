Joyce Abbott, the real-life inspiration for Brunson's hit ABC sitcom, joined her former student's team on Sunday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Cries as Steve Harvey Says He's 'Proud' of Her in Front of Former Teacher

It's only tears of joy for Quinta Brunson.

On Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Brunson was joined by her Abbott Elementary costars as they battled it out against the cast of Hacks. As host Steve Harvey introduced the two casts, he took a moment to give Brunson, 32, some high praise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Let me tell you something, this is a bad girl here right there," said Harvey, 65. "I'm really proud of you, because the way you did it, you don't even know."

Nearly bursting into tears, Brunson said, "I've gotta stop crying on television. Thank you!"

"No, what you're doing is hard," Harvey added. "Trust me, I know."

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - Quinta Brunson Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

Brunson then teared up and grabbed a tissue from one of her teammates.

Ms. Joyce Abbott, Brunson's sixth grade teacher who inspired the ABC hit, was among the players on Brunson's team.

"I'm just humbly honored that she's seen fit to include my name," said Ms. Abbott. "It's definitely an honor."

Quinta Brunson sheds tears on Celebrity Family Feud! Credit: Family Feud/Youtube

Brunson is the star, executive producer and creator of Abbott Elementary, which also stars Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti.

The mockumentary-style sitcom premiered in December 2021 and follows a group of Philadelphia-based teachers working at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country.

Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, previously reflected on what it felt like when her acclaimed series became an overnight sensation.

"To have only had a few episodes [air] and just for it to be an abundance of love, conversation, and just enjoyment of the show is just so, like, I don't know. I am just so happy, so overwhelmed," she told Harper's Bazaar in January. "It was weird to feel like I had to pull back from Twitter because of too much positivity. I was like, 'I don't know what to do with so many nice messages and nice comments.'"

Added Brunson, "I think everyone is so used to bingeing TV now, but we're not even in the middle of our season. There's so much more for people to see that I hope they enjoy."

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY The cast of Abbott Elementary | Credit: Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.