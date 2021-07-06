Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé Doppelgangers Put Their Love Lives on Full Display in New Show Lookalike Love

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the four celebrity lookalikes putting their relationships to the test in the new Lifetime reality series premiering July 7

Even celebrity doppelgangers need love.

A group of women who make a living as Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Marilyn Monroe and Barbie lookalikes reveal the highs and lows of their roller coaster relationships in the new Lifetime reality show Lookalike Love (produced by Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight's Kinetic Content).

One refers to herself as Ms. Knowles herself, while another is told that she is "possessed" by Monroe.

"I'm the No. 1 Kim Kardashian lookalike," says a third, telling her shocked boyfriend that she's made an appointment with a plastic surgeon. "I have the booty, I have the hour-glass shape, but my stomach is just not there."

These are four individuals who took their celebrity obsession to a new level by not only physically transforming themselves, but also copying their speech patterns, extravagant fashion and mannerisms in an effort to become social media stars.

"I'm a living doll," the Barbie impersonator proudly exclaims. "I've had a lot of surgeries and there's way more to come."

They are all dating non-impersonators, some of whom are struggling with their significant other's life as someone else, while others are potentially only involved because of their own infatuation with the celebrities.

"It's just weird because we've been married for two years and I've never met any of your friends," the Monroe doppelganger says to her husband. "I am worried that he is hiding something."

As the lookalikes work towards greater financial success on social media, they are given increased pressure from their friends and family over the intentions of their relationships.

"I just don't want you to turn into this big superstar and leave him behind," the Kardashian lookalike is told. "This is an unhealthy obsession."

After the Kardashian twin defends her lifestyle as more than "an obsession," her family member responds, "You used to look like Jen and now you look like Kim Kardashian."

Now these four ladies must prove to everyone that while their lives may be fake, their love is entirely real.