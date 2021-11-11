Celebrity Big Brother Edition Sets February Return After Nearly 3-Year Hiatus
Former winners include musician Tamar Braxton and Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur
Get ready to welcome some famous houseguests.
On Wednesday, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother will air on February 2 at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PST.
"Winter is Coming," she tweeted alongside a photo of an open present revealing the premiere date.
The third season comes nearly three years after its prior season.
The cast hasn't been announced yet, but CBS did confirm the winter edition will air "multiple nights each week throughout February," following the typical Big Brother format.
The only difference this season? Despite the famous houseguests, the show will last just one month, with the finale date set for February 23.
And as with the most recent season of Big Brother, viewers will be able to watch the 24/7 live feeds of the yet-to-be-revealed celebrity cast on Paramount+, where the upcoming winter edition will also be available to stream live and on demand.
CBS announced season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition in September at its Television Critics Association's panel.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition previously aired in 2018 and 2019. Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton won season 1 and 2, respectively.
Previous celebrity competitors include TV personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ross Mathews; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence; comedian Tom Green; and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.