Celebrity Big Brother Edition Sets February Return After Nearly 3-Year Hiatus

Get ready to welcome some famous houseguests.

On Wednesday, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother will air on February 2 at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PST.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Winter is Coming," she tweeted alongside a photo of an open present revealing the premiere date.

The third season comes nearly three years after its prior season.

The cast hasn't been announced yet, but CBS did confirm the winter edition will air "multiple nights each week throughout February," following the typical Big Brother format.

The only difference this season? Despite the famous houseguests, the show will last just one month, with the finale date set for February 23.

And as with the most recent season of Big Brother, viewers will be able to watch the 24/7 live feeds of the yet-to-be-revealed celebrity cast on Paramount+, where the upcoming winter edition will also be available to stream live and on demand.

CBS announced season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition in September at its Television Critics Association's panel.