Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast Revealed: Anthony Scaramucci, Dina Lohan and More!

The second season of Celebrity Big Brother is almost here — and the superstar cast is just good as we hoped it would be!

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will follow a group of celebrities – including a former NFL star, a former White House employee, two Olympians and more – living together in a house with over 80 HD cameras and over 100 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day and having no contact with the outside world. Each week, one or more Celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000.

Here the full list of cast members.

Jonathan Bennett – Actor/Producer

Tamar Braxton – Singer/TV Personality

Kandi Burruss – Singer/TV Personality

Tom Green – Comedian

Lolo Jones – Olympic track and bobsled star

Kato Kaelin – Actor/Host

Joey Lawrence – Actor/Producer

Ryan Lochte – 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming

Dina Lohan – Momager

Natalie Eva Marie – Former WWE wrestler/actress

Anthony Scaramucci – Former White House director of communications/financier

Ricky Williams – Former NFL superstar

Last season, Hairspray star Marissa J. Winokur defeated Ross Matthews by a shocking vote of 6 to 3.

In November, CBS confirmed in a press release that Julie Chen will officially return to her role as the host of Celebrity Big Brother.

The press release also referred to Chen as “Julie Chen Moonves,” as she continues to support her husband, former CBS CEO Leslie “Les” Moonves, amid his sexual misconduct scandal.

Speculation as to whether or not Chen, who has been hosting the reality TV competition for 18 years, would return to CBB heightened after CBS announced that Moonves was no longer the chairman and CEO of the network following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“[Julie] has always been very hands-on as the host,” a source close to the the network’s reality competition show previously told PEOPLE. “She knows everyone’s name on the crew, and she is very involved. She’s been doing this show for 18 years; she’s the face of Big Brother. A lot of the crew members are millennials who grew up watching her, and she has been so great to them. She’s very approachable, and she really cares about making the show as good as possible.”

The two-night premiere of Celebrity Big Brother airs on January 21 and January 22 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.