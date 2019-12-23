22 Celebrities You Forgot Made TV Christmas Movies

Stars' TV Christmas Movies
Candace Cameron Bure, Jenny McCarthy and Jonathan Bennett (better known as Mean Girls’ Aaron Samuels) are all regulars when it comes to made-for-TV Christmas movies. Even Mariah Carey took her reign as Christmas queen to the small screen with Hallmark’s A Christmas Melody. But you might be surprised which other recognizable faces you’ll find peppered throughout ABC Family, Hallmark Channel, and Lifetime’s holiday programming. Find out, ahead.
Molly Ringwald, Wishin' and Hopin' (2014)
The Brat Pack sweetheart fronts the Lifetime movie as a substitute teacher working in a Connecticut Catholic school in the 1960s. Chevy Chase lends his voice and Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf serves as Monsignor Muldoon.
Billy Ray Cyrus, Christmas in Canaan (2009)
Miley’s dad will touch your achy breaky heart with this Hallmark Channel film about race relations in Texas, based on Kenny Rogers and Donald Davenport’s book by the same name.
Rhea Pearlman, The Christmas Choir (2008)
The Cheers actress gets holy, playing a straight-talking nun in this Hallmark Channel original movie based on the hardships experienced by the Montreal Accueil Bonneau Choir.
Melanie Brown, The Twelve Trees of Christmas (2013)
Scary Spice helps this Lifetime original movie’s Scrooge beat out local residents in a Manhattan neighborhood’s decorating contest when she lends her professional tree-trimming skills.
Henry Winkler, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)
The Fonz stars as an uncle who visits his niece’s (Baywatch‘s Brooke Burns) house for Christmas. He attempts to help the overworked mom find her holiday spirit in this Hallmark Channel original movie.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
MPG goes on a blind date with Kate (Amy Smart), who is reliving the Christmas Eve night in a Groundhog’s Day-style time loop in the ABC Family original movie.
Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin, Christmas Bounty (2013)
The Real World participant-turned WWE wrestler plays a bounty hunter whose ex-girlfriend returns home to trade in bounty hunting for teaching elementary school students. Mizanin also produced the ABC Family original movie.
Patrick Swayze, Christmas in Wonderland (2007)
In one of the Dirty Dancing star’s final projects before his 2009 death, he appears as the father of a brother-sister duo who get involved in a Home Alone-style kids vs. bad guys Christmastime showdown when they encounter counterfeit bills at the mall. (Note: Wonderland made its U.S. debut on ABC Family, though it debuted theatrically in Canada.)
Neil Patrick Harris, The Christmas Blessing (2005)
NPH relives his Doogie Howser days as a doctor who gives up the practice after losing a patient. He then takes a holiday trip back to the town where he grew up. Rob Lowe and Blake Shelton, who appears as himself, also appear in the CBS TV movie that serves as the second film in a trilogy based on the “Christmas Shoes” song.
Tom Arnold, Chasing Christmas (2005)
In yet another ABC Family adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the Sons of Anarchy actor takes on the role of a modern day Scrooge — a dad who’s boycotted the Dec. 25 holiday since a falling out with his wife.
Shannen Doherty, Christmas Caper (2007)
The 90210 star brings her devious ways from Beverly Hills to small town Connecticut, where the conwoman goes to lay low after a crime gone wrong puts her on the police’s radar in this ABC Family original.
Bobby Cannavale, Recipe for a Perfect Christmas (2005)
Desperate to keep his failing restaurant open, the Ant-Man star plays it straight and makes a deal with a local magazine critic: Write a good review about the restaurant, and I’ll take your annoying mom, played by The Good Wife‘s Christine Baranski, off your hands for the holidays.
Shiri Appleby, Kristin's Christmas Past (2013)
The UnReal star is used to messing with people’s lives on the Lifetime scripted series, but before she played a ruthless reality show producer, Appleby tampered with her own life by going back in time in the network’s original made-for-TV movie.
David Hasselhoff, The Christmas Consultant (2012)
The Hoff dons a different kind of suit for this Lifetime original movie role, in which he plays the titular consultant who helps a family in need survive the most wonderful time of the year.
Ashley Benson, Christmas Cupid (2010)
The Pretty Little Liars actress serves as a modern-day Jacob Marley, taking her former publicist (Christina Milian) through her past, present, and future boyfriends — one of whom is played by Chad Michael Murray — in this ABC Family original.
Kristin Davis, Three Days (2001)
The actress best known for playing Sex and the City‘s Charlotte York takes a break from the Big Apple to visit her husband from the dead in this ABC Family original movie. Bonus: Tim Meadows, a.k.a. Principal Duvall from Mean Girls, plays the angel who brings them together.
Stephen Colletti, All About Christmas Eve (2012)
The Laguna Beach heartthrob brings his player ways to this Lifetime original movie, in which he portrays the lazy boyfriend of a busy New York City party planner (Haylie Duff).
Kristin Chenoweth, 12 Men of Christmas (2009)
After losing her fiancé and high-powered Manhattan PR job, the Broadway star’s character heads to Montana, where she tries to raise money for the town’s rescue station by putting together a calendar of local naked men. Veep star Anna Chlumsky also appears in the Lifetime movie based on Phillipa Ashley’s Decent Exposure.
Dean McDermott, A Christmas Visitor (2002)
His wife Tori Spelling may be a Christmas TV-movie mainstay (see: A Carol Christmas, The Mistle-Tones), but McDermott gets in the mix too with this Hallmark Channel original about a family that stops celebrating Christmas after losing their youngest son to war 11 years prior.
Sarah Paulson, A Christmas Wedding (2006)
The American Horror Story regular ventures out on a cross-country journey in order to make it home for her Dec. 25 nuptials in this Lifetime original movie, also starring Dean Cain.
Alan Thicke, Wish Upon a Christmas (2015)
The late Growing Pains leading man continues to play dad, this time to a businesswoman who returns home in hopes of saving a family-run ornament company. Thicke also appeared in 2014’s A Cookie Cutter Christmas on the Hallmark Channel.