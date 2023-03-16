02 of 19 Austin Butler Nickelodeon Before Butler was an Oscar-nominated movie star, he had roles on numerous kids' shows including Zoey 101, Hannah Montana and iCarly. In 2007, the Elvis actor appeared on season 1 of the Nickelodeon show as Jake in an episode aptly called "iLike Jake."

03 of 19 One Direction Nickelodeon Prior to Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne going their separate ways, the boys of One Direction appeared on the Nickelodeon show as themselves after accepting an invitation to perform on the fictitious web series the show is based around.

04 of 19 Michelle Obama Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Getty Former First Lady Michelle Obama also got in on the fun, when she guest-starred on the show as herself on an episode entitled "iMeet the First Lady."

05 of 19 Emma Stone Nickelodeon After landing roles in films like Superbad, Easy A and The Help, Stone made a fun guest appearance on the series in 2012 as a super-fan of the web series.

06 of 19 Jim Parsons Nickelodeon During Parsons' tenure as Sheldon Cooper on Big Bang Theory, he made a quick stop on iCarly on season 5's "iLost My Mind."

07 of 19 Victoria Justice Nickelodeon Before Justice went on to have her own Nickelodeon show, Victorious, she appeared as boxing phenom Shelby Marx on an episode of iCarly.

08 of 19 Kenan Thompson Nickelodeon A former child star, SNL's Thompson appeared as himself in the 2011 Victorious/iCarly crossover, iParty with Victorious.

09 of 19 Taran Killam Nickelodeon Thompson's former SNL castmate, Killam, also made an appearance on the Nickelodeon show before he landed the Saturday night gig. On "iMet the First Lady," Killam played one of Michelle Obama's Secret Service agents.

10 of 19 Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon Nickelodeon Fey and Fallon appeared on one of the series' final episodes, in which the Tonight Show host invited the iCarly kids to appear on his show.

11 of 19 Jack Black Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Everett After starring together in 2003's School of Rock, Black reunited with Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Carly, on an episode called, "iStar a Fan War."

12 of 19 Harry Shum Jr. Nickelodeon Before Shum Jr. danced his way around McKinley High School on Glee or scrubbed in on Grey's Anatomy, he appeared on the iCarly TV movie, iGo to Japan.

13 of 19 David Archuleta Nickelodeon The American Idol runner-up appeared on an episode entitled "iRocked the Vote," in which he competed, as himself, in a fictitious competition show called America Sings.

14 of 19 Randall Park Nickelodeon The Always Be My Maybe actor appeared in an early episode of the series as a teacher at the kids' high school, in an episode entitled "iGot Detention."

15 of 19 Jordan Fisher Nickelodeon Before starring in films like Teen Beach Movie and To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, one of Fisher's first credits ever was on an episode of iCarly called "iSpeed Date."

16 of 19 Chord Overstreet Nickelodeon Also appearing in "iSpeed Date" was soon-to-be Glee star Overstreet.

17 of 19 Jane Lynch Nickelodeon Speaking of Glee, Sue Sylvester herself appeared on an episode of iCarly as Pam Puckett, Sam's mom.

18 of 19 Plain White T's Nickelodeon Back in season 1, the "Hey There Delilah" singers appeared on the show to perform on the webcast as a favor to Carly's brother, Spencer, after he saved frontman Tom Higgenson's life.