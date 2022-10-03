13 Celebrities Whose Careers Blew Up After They Competed on 'Dancing with the Stars'

From Zendaya to Alfonso Ribeiro to ... Chris Hemsworth?!

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on October 3, 2022 04:19 PM
01 of 13

Zendaya

Adam Taylor/Disney

Long before she was scoring Emmy Awards and giving us iconic ensembles on red carpets, Zendaya competed on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013 with Val Chmerkovskiy — and came in second place!

02 of 13

Kim Kardashian

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 702" - On week two of "Dancing with the Stars," airing MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET), eleven dance couples remain vying for the chance to be crowned champion of "Dancing with the Stars," as some couples performed the Rumba and others danced the Paso Doble. (Photo by Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Kelsey McNeal/Disney

One year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on E!, the reality mogul tried her hand at ballroom dancing and was a contestant in season 7 of the show in 2008. Unfortunately, her stint with Mark Ballas was short-lived, and she was eliminated in week 3.

03 of 13

Chris Hemsworth

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Actor Chris Hemsworth and dance partner Abbey Ross attend the Dancing With The Stars after show drinks party, following the first night of Season Five of the reality TV dance show, at Channel Seven on September 26, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
Kristian Dowling/Getty

That's right, long before he was the god of thunder, teen soap heartthrob Hemsworth competed on the Australian version of DWTS in 2006 (with partner Abbey Ross, pictured). It seems his ballroom dance moves weren't too shabby, as the Thor actor placed fifth.

04 of 13

Normani

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content

We now know her as the girl who can churn out a breathtaking performance at an awards shows, but when Normani competed in 2005's season 24, she was still a semi-known member of Fifth Harmony. The "Motivation" singer's week 10 elimination came as a shock, as she was a top prospect to take the Mirrorball Trophy that year with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

05 of 13

Tinashe

Eric McCandless/ABC

Like Normani, Tinashe's elimination also came as a shock. The "2 On" singer had a few albums under her belt before she competed, and fans were staggered when she and partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated in week 4 of season 27 in 2018.

06 of 13

Wendy Williams

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 1202" - Following last week's smash hit Season 12 premiere, all 11 couples returned to the ballroom floor for a second dance on "Dancing with the Stars" tonight, MONDAY, MARCH 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m., ET). Each of the couples were given a second chance to impress the judges and viewers with a dazzling jive or quickstep. (Photo by Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)TONY DOVOLANI, WENDY WILLIAMS
Adam Taylor/Disney

Before The Wendy Williams Show became a daytime behemoth, Williams admittedly joined season 12 of DWTS in 2011 to get more eyes on her new series. She and partner Tony Dovolani were eliminated in week 3.

07 of 13

Lisa Rinna

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 05: DANCING WITH THE STARS - An NFL legend, a Hollywood icon, a Platinum-selling rap singer and even an Academy Award-winning actress are among the performers who will strut their stuff when the second season of the sensational dance series, "Dancing with the Stars," premieres THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the new season boasts an expanded lineup with even more celebrities than before. One of the stars preparing to waltz, fox trot and cha cha cha their way into living rooms across America is: LISA RINNA - Actress, entrepreneur and host of SOAPnet's "Soap Talk." She will be partnered with professional dancer Louis van Amstel, who returns to the series from last season. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Bob D'Amico/Disney

Prior to becoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay, soap star Rinna and partner Louis Van Amstel took the nation by storm during season 2 of the dance competition in 2006, placing fourth.

08 of 13

JoJo Siwa

Eric McCandless/ABC

Yes, Siwa had a huge youth following prior to joining season 30 in 2021, but her stint on the show exposed her to a wider audience and she instantly became a fan favorite. The former Dance Moms star — who made up the first-ever same-sex couple with pro Jenna Johnson — was the season's runner-up.

09 of 13

Jordan Fisher

Eric McCandless/Getty

We knew singer/actor Fisher from his stints on The Secret Life of the American Teenager as well as Liv and Maddie, but this young superstar totally dominated season 25 of DWTS in 2017: the then-23-year-old and partner Lindsay Arnold won the Mirrorball Trophy that season.

10 of 13

Mario Lopez

Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Conten

One year before he got his notable gig as a host on Extra, former Saved by the Bell star Lopez and then-girlfriend Karina Smirnoff were top contenders on season 3 of the dancing show in 2006. The pair got second place, losing to Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke.

11 of 13

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

DANCING WITH THE STARS THE RESULTS SHOW - "Episode 1110A" - All of the frenzy and anticipation led up to the moment we've all been waiting for when the couples' scores from the judges were combined with the audience votes to determine who among the three finalists now reign as champion of "Dancing with the Stars" and take home the coveted mirror ball trophy, on the Season Finale, TUESDAY, NOV. 23 (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Adam Larkey / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) KARINA SMIRNOFF, MIKE "THE SITUATION" SORRENTINO, KYM JOHNSON, DAVID HASSELHOFF
Adam Larkey/Disney

The Jersey Shore fave brought his beloved GTL vibe to season 11 in 2010, attempting to capitalize on his newfound MTV fame, though fist-pumped his way home in week 4 with partner Karina Smirnoff.

12 of 13

Mark Cuban

Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment

Cuban certainly didn't need DWTS to grow his billion-dollar empire, but two years before he became everyone's favorite shark on Shark Tank, he was a contestant on the dancing show on season 5 in 2007. He was eliminated in week 5, coming in eighth place with partner Kym Johnsonwho is now married to Shark Tank star (and DWTS competitor) Robert Herjavec.

13 of 13

Alfonso Ribeiro

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

We all loved him as Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but his season 19 win with Witney Carson on DWTS in 2014 certainly gave Ribeiro's career a second wind: the actor is currently co-hosting season 31 alongside Tyra Banks.

