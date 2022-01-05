Bethany Hamilton, Jonathan Knight, and More Celebrities You Forgot Were on The Amazing Race
In honor of the season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race, we've rounded up some of the most memorable celebrities who have competed on the show over the past 20 years
Reichen Lehmkuhl, Season 4
Lehmkuhl is a model and actor who competed alongside former partner Chip Arndt on The Amazing Race. The pair won season 4 in 2003.
The actor is known for his role in Dante's Cove and The A-List: New York.
Lehmkuhl was formerly in a relationship with *NSYNC's Lance Bass, but the couple officially split in 2007.
Brian Thomas Smith, Season 7
Smith is an actor and comedian who competed alongside his brother, Greg Smith, on The Amazing Race. The pair came in sixth place on season 7 in 2005.
The actor is known for his role as Zack Johnson on The Big Bang Theory. Smith also had appearances in Fear Factor, Two and a Half Men, Happy Endings, and The Neighborhood.
Stassi Schroeder, Season 8
Schroeder is a television personality who competed alongside her family on The Amazing Race: Family Edition. The family of four placed seventh on season 8 in 2005.
The TV star is known for her appearance on the hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules. Schroeder is also a fashion blogger, podcast host, and author.
Mike White, Season 14
White is an actor, writer, and director who competed alongside his father, Mel White, twice on The Amazing Race. The pair came in sixth place on season 14 in 2009, and tenth place on The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business season 18 in 2011.
The actor is widely known for writing the film School of Rock, where he played Ned Schneebly alongside Jack Black's Dewey Finn. White has worked on other notable titles such as HBO's The White Lotus and Enlightened.
Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, Season 16
Schroeder and Lloyd are a beloved reality TV couple who competed on The Amazing Race. The pair came in seventh place on season 16 in 2010.
The couple's showmance began when they met on CBS's Big Brother in 2009. Schroeder and Lloyd have appeared on various other shows including Jeff & Jordan Do America, Reality Remix, and Survivor Live. The couple also host a real estate series titled This You Need To See.
Bethany Hamilton, Season 25
Hamilton is a professional surfer who competed alongside her husband Adam Dirks on The Amazing Race. The pair came in third place on season 25 in 2014.
As a surfer who lost her arm to a shark attack in 2003 and hopped back on her board one month later – Hamilton serves as an inspiration for many. The 2011 movie Soul Surfer was based on her 2004 autobiography. A 2013 documentary titled Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable also documents her incredible career.
Jonathan Knight, Season 26
Knight is a singer who competed alongside his now-fiancé Harley Rodriguez on The Amazing Race. The pair came in ninth place on season 26 in 2015.
The former teen heartthrob is widely known for being a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block, who shot to fame in the late '80s. Knight also hosts the HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer.
Knight and Rodriguez first met in 2008, got engaged in 2016, and are in the process of planning their wedding.
Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, Season 30
Ceballos and Marion are retired NBA players who were a team on The Amazing Race. The pair came in ninth place on season 30 in 2018.
Ceballos spent most of his professional basketball career playing for the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, but before finishing his NBA run in 2011, he played for the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat.
Marion is a four-time NBA all-star and one-time NBA champion who played for 16 seasons. Before retiring in 2015, he played for the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Joey Chestnut, Season 30
Chestnut is a widely known competitive eater who competed alongside Tim Janus on The Amazing Race. The pair came in eighth place on season 30 in 2018.
The competitive eater holds the world record for consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes in 2021. He's a 14-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion, and is currently ranked first in the world by Major League Eating.
Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly, Season 30
Rossi and Daly are professional race car drivers who competed as a team on The Amazing Race. The pair came in fourth place on season 30 in 2018.
Rossi and Daly currently compete full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, but Rossi is famously known for winning the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016.
Tyler Oakley, Season 31
Oakley is a YouTube and social media personality who competed alongside teammate Korey Kuhl on The Amazing Race. The pair came in third place on season 31 in 2019.
At his peak, Oakley had over 8 million YouTube subscribers and has spent much of his life as an activist dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ rights, among other social issues.
In addition to The Amazing Race, Oakley has had various on-screen gigs including an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.