16 Stars Who Were on Days of Our Lives
Like a sands through the hourglass ... Days of Our Lives is only getting better with time! The long-running soap opera premiered on Nov. 8, 1965
Mila Kunis
A-lister in training! In one of her first television appearances, Kunis played a young Hope on a 1994 episode.
Lisa Rinna
Before the cameras panned to her personal life, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star played Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995, a role she's returned to reprise on the show several times since.
While appearing on PEOPLE in the '90s over the summer, Rinna revealed that her most "surreal" '90s moment was having a fling with her costar Patrick Muldoon — "the guy who played my brother."
"Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who [played] my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing," she clarified.
Jensen Ackles
Before he shot to stardom with Supernatural, the actor played Eric Brady from 1997 to 2000.
Pamela Anderson
The Baywatch babe stunned as Cindy in 1992.
Pat Sajak
He's known for running the show on Wheel of Fortune, but Sajak had a small role as Kevin Hathaway on Days in 1983.
Kathie Lee Gifford
A whole decade before she got her start in morning television on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, Gifford played Nurse Callihan for one episode in 1975.
Vivica A. Fox
The Independence Day actress had a recurring role as Carmen Silva in 1988.
Jamie Chung
The Dexter star and new mom played Cordy Han on the hit soap in 2007.
Tara Reid
The American Pie star appeared as Ashley for five episodes in 1995.
LeAnn Rimes
The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer graced Days for one episode, portraying Madison in 1995.
Kyle Richards
Another Beverly Hills Housewife with Days credits to her name, Richards played Casey McGraw in a trio of episodes in 2013.
Ashley Benson
Before she starred on Pretty Little Liars, the actress practiced her craft in the role of Abby Deveraux from 2004 to 2007.
John Aniston
Talk about the role of a lifetime! Jennifer Aniston's father has played Victor Kiriakis on the soap since 1985, appearing in more than 3,500 episodes, according to his IMDb page.
Andrea Barber
The Full House star got her big break as a child actor in the 1980s, playing Carrie Brady from 1982 to 1986.
Alison Sweeney
Another longtime cast member, Sweeney got her start as Sami Brady from 1993, exiting in 2014 after 21 years. She returned in 2015 in honor of the show's 50th anniversary, and reprised her role once more in 2017.