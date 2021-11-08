Before the cameras panned to her personal life, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star played Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995, a role she's returned to reprise on the show several times since.

While appearing on PEOPLE in the '90s over the summer, Rinna revealed that her most "surreal" '90s moment was having a fling with her costar Patrick Muldoon — "the guy who played my brother."

"Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who [played] my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing," she clarified.