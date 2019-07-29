These Stars Did a 'Daily Double' Take When They Found Out They Were Jeopardy! Clues

For stars like Ashton Kutcher and Dolly Parton, hearing host Alex Trebek use their name as a clue (or answer) on Jeopardy! means they've really made it
By Andrea Wurzburger
July 29, 2019 05:44 PM

Solange Knowles
What Is When I Get Home?

John Lamparski/Getty

Solange had a laugh when she was mentioned in a clue, but mostly because no one knew the answer.

The singer took it all in stride, tweeting simply, “lmaoooooo,” in response to the contestants’ silence.

Ashton Kutcher / Twitter
What Is That '70s Show?

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

It’s a two-for-one clue! Kutcher was excited to see his name alongside his wife’s on the iconic blue screen. Also super sweet? His response to the clue, about the show on which he met Kunis: “My girl got first billing.”

Rachel Bloom/ Twitter

Who Is Rachel Bloom?

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The actress was ready to take it personally if no one buzzed in.

Bloom tweeted, “If no one gets [the answer] right it means the contestants hate women and that is the only conclusion to draw.”

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram
What Is 'Ring Bearer'?

John Shearer/Getty

Simpson was so tickled by the clue that she offered to pay up even if the contestant didn’t end up winning the show.

RuPaul/ Twitter
What Is RuPaul's Drag Race?

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

You better work! RuPaul was gagged and gooped to see that his Emmy Award-winning TV show was an answer to this clue. Ru tweeted that he “LOVED” being included in the game.

Kevin Smith/ Twitter
Who Is Silent Bob?

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Smith got sentimental about his inclusion on the show, saying, “Every night I used to work the register at Quick Stop, I’d always watch Jeopardy. That convenience store kid’s mind would be melted if he found out he’d be a clue on the show one day.”

Billy Eichner/ Twitter
What Is American Horror Story?

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Eichner absolutely lost his mind when he saw that he was a clue. He tweeted, “Oh My God I was a clue on JEOPARDY today!!! I’m freaking out!”

He couldn’t help but spoil the answer himself: “WHAT IS…AMERICAN HORROR STORY!!!”

Alison Brie / Instagram
What Is 'Gorgeous'? 

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Brie said that her “parents would be proud” getting to see her name on the iconic blue screen.

Kumail Nanjiani/ Instagram
What Is Silicon Valley?

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Nanjiani had his whole day made when he saw that he was on Jeopardy. Let’s just hope that the contestant answering that question is better with their prize money than Kumail’s character! 

Paulette Perrette/ Twitter
What Is NCIS?

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto for a whopping 15 seasons of the crime series, was thrilled to be featured (again) on the quiz show.

Dolly Parton
Who Is Dolly Parton? 

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The clue, of course, is referring to Parton’s album, Pure & Simple, which she called her “Love of Many Colors album.” The woman to get it right, Karen, unfortunately didn’t win, but she was a winner in Dolly’s eyes.

Megan Mullally/ Twitter
Who Is Nick Offerman?

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Mullally tweeted, “real clue from yesterday. Jeopardy is getting dank,” when she saw that she (and her husband) were part of the show. 

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.