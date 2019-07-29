What Is When I Get Home?
Solange had a laugh when she was mentioned in a clue, but mostly because no one knew the answer.
The singer took it all in stride, tweeting simply, “lmaoooooo,” in response to the contestants’ silence.
What Is That '70s Show?
It’s a two-for-one clue! Kutcher was excited to see his name alongside his wife’s on the iconic blue screen. Also super sweet? His response to the clue, about the show on which he met Kunis: “My girl got first billing.”
Who Is Rachel Bloom?
The actress was ready to take it personally if no one buzzed in.
Bloom tweeted, “If no one gets [the answer] right it means the contestants hate women and that is the only conclusion to draw.”
What Is 'Ring Bearer'?
Simpson was so tickled by the clue that she offered to pay up even if the contestant didn’t end up winning the show.
What Is RuPaul's Drag Race?
You better work! RuPaul was gagged and gooped to see that his Emmy Award-winning TV show was an answer to this clue. Ru tweeted that he “LOVED” being included in the game.
Who Is Silent Bob?
What Is American Horror Story?
Eichner absolutely lost his mind when he saw that he was a clue. He tweeted, “Oh My God I was a clue on JEOPARDY today!!! I’m freaking out!”
He couldn’t help but spoil the answer himself: “WHAT IS…AMERICAN HORROR STORY!!!”
What Is 'Gorgeous'?
What Is Silicon Valley?
Nanjiani had his whole day made when he saw that he was on Jeopardy. Let’s just hope that the contestant answering that question is better with their prize money than Kumail’s character!
What Is NCIS?
Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto for a whopping 15 seasons of the crime series, was thrilled to be featured (again) on the quiz show.
Who Is Dolly Parton?
The clue, of course, is referring to Parton’s album, Pure & Simple, which she called her “Love of Many Colors album.” The woman to get it right, Karen, unfortunately didn’t win, but she was a winner in Dolly’s eyes.
Who Is Nick Offerman?
Mullally tweeted, “real clue from yesterday. Jeopardy is getting dank,” when she saw that she (and her husband) were part of the show.