From Kelly Ripa to Michael B. Jordan: All My Children's A-List Alumni

Fun fact: Before Michael B. Jordan took the role of Reggie, it belonged to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was only on the soap for one week.

In a joint interview with The Wrap while promoting Black Panter, Boseman told his costar Jordan that he quit the show because he didn't want his role to be reduced to a racial stereotype. He voiced his concerns and then left the series.

Jordan said of the move, "I’m younger than Chad, and I was coming into All My Children fresh off The Wire — wide open, still learning. I was playing this role not knowing that a lot of the things I was going through were because of what he’d already done for me."