Will You Accept This Rose? All of the Celebs Who've Dated Former Bachelor Nation Contestants

Tyler was the runner-up on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, and many fans were rooting for them to get back together when they found out Hannah dumped Jed after discovering he had a girlfriend when he came on the show. Hannah and Tyler even had a date night in, but it looks like he’s playing the field with Gigi Hadid.

Hadid and Cameron were spotted on Aug. 4 at Soho House in Brooklyn, and reports suggest that the pair were on a date. But that’s not all: They were also seen bowling with friends the next night. That’s back-to-back dates, people!

After the public outings, Brown said her status with Cameron was unclear.

“I’m not really sure where things stand with us right now,” she shared, with Bachelor host Chris Harrison adding that Cameron’s choice to “play the field” meant he might not be in the running to be the next Bachelor.