Will You Accept This Rose? All of the Celebs Who've Dated Former Bachelor Nation Contestants

Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid
Tyler was the runner-up on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, and many fans were rooting for them to get back together when they found out Hannah dumped Jed after discovering he had a girlfriend when he came on the show. Hannah and Tyler even had a date night in, but it looks like he’s playing the field with Gigi Hadid.
Hadid and Cameron were spotted on Aug. 4 at Soho House in Brooklyn, and reports suggest that the pair were on a date. But that’s not all: They were also seen bowling with friends the next night. That’s back-to-back dates, people!
After the public outings, Brown said her status with Cameron was unclear.
“I’m not really sure where things stand with us right now,” she shared, with Bachelor host Chris Harrison adding that Cameron’s choice to “play the field” meant he might not be in the running to be the next Bachelor.
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
Adams first caught the Modern Family star’s eye when he was competing on JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette. After exchanging some flirty tweets in 2016, the pair began dating in 2017.
Fast forward almost two years, and the two are now engaged! Adams popped the question in July 2019.
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell
Bushnell actually won Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, but it didn’t work out for the pair and they called off their engagement. Two years later, Bushnell is now engaged to country singer Lane.
Jesse Metcalfe & Courtney Robertson
Robertson was the villain on Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, often telling the other women, “I didn’t come here to make friends.” She walked away from the season engaged to Flajnik, but the pair parted ways when the show ended.
Robertson then dated Metcalfe from 2005 to 2007. She wrote about him in her book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, saying that he was “passionate but a total mess.” Ouch.
Robertson also had a fling with Adrian Grenier and wrote all about the Entourage star’s impressive … erm, assets.
Colton Underwood & Aly Raisman
Before he became the franchise’s first virgin Bachelor, Underwood dated Olympic gymnast Raisman from August 2016 to April 2017. Underwood even called Raisman his “first love.”
Chase McNary & Tomi Lahren
McNary was the runner-up on JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette, but after his stint on the show he ended up dating conservative pundit Lahren. It wasn’t anything serious, McNary said of the fling.
Ben Flajnik & Jennifer Love Hewitt
Before Flajnik went on to be The Bachelor, he came in second on Ashley Hebert’s season of The Bachelorette and caught the eye of Hewitt. She sent a flirty tweet his way and the pair met — though Hewitt insisted that it was totally by coincidence.
Nick Viall & January Jones
This love connection has not been confirmed, but Jones and former Bachelorette contestant-turned-bachelor, Viall, have been flirting back and forth on Instagram since 2017. It was rumored that they were dating as well, but Jones told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet. No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.”
Robby Hayes & Scheana Shay
What do you get when reality television stars collide? Hayes and Shay’s short-lived romance. The Bachelorette season 12 runner-up and Vanderpump Rules star dated for a few months in 2018 and even shared a gorgeous Hawaiian vacation. Hayes also appeared on an episode of Vanderpump Rules.